99 Ranch Market employee arrested for attacking co-worker with meat cleaver in California

An employee from the 99 Ranch Market in Chino Hills, California, was arrested for attacking his co-worker with a meat cleaver.

Marlon Uy, 57, of Pomona, California, allegedly armed himself with a meat cleaver and struck his co-worker multiple times in the upper torso during a heated argument at the 99 Ranch Market at Peyton Drive on Oct. 9.

“After an exchange of words, the suspect armed himself with a cleaver and struck the victim multiple times in the upper torso,” San Bernadino County Deputy Sheriff Komson Phaphui said. “The victim’s co-workers intervened and separated the suspect from the victim.”

According to authorities, Uy and his co-worker had a long-standing feud.

More from NextShark: Crowds gather to protest gentrification, mass incarceration as Museum of Chinese in America reopens

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Uy remained at the scene and was booked on suspicion of attempted murder at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he is being held on a $1 million bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records. He is scheduled to make a court appearance at Rancho Superior Court on Nov. 15.

No further details about the incident have been released.

More from NextShark: Man Faces Charges for 6 Anti-Asian Attacks in Neighborhood

Featured Image via Google Maps

More from NextShark: Asian Teen Murdered in the Street in San Francisco's Portola Neighborhood

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Korean American Artist Punched in the Face in NYC