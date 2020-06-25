99 Slaughterhouse Worker COVID-19 Deaths Provoke Coalition To Urge #boycottmeat

Latino civil rights leaders and prominent physicians say, "Enough!"

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today a historic press conference launched a nationwide meat boycott after nearly 100 meat processing plant workers have died due to COVID-19 and an additional 28,000 have contracted the virus.

Formed by Joe Enriquez Henry, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Iowa Council 307 President, #BoycottMeat is a broad-based coalition. Individuals and organizations have allied to demand massive reconfigurations of the meat industry. The group wants federal mandates to improve working conditions and employee healthcare, and a shift toward production of more plant-based protein food.

"We are in a very dangerous period of time for these workers," said Henry, "Many of these workers are being infected by the virus – COVID-19 – due to unsafe working conditions in these facilities."

"These facilities have been incubators for the virus due to the closeness of the workers, side-by-side; working on these lines cutting meat at a very high speed."

"The stressful working conditions… that many of these workers have to endure means that their work environment potentiates transmission of the virus," stated Milton Mills, M.D.

"The bottom line is that we really need to look at what these workers are being subjected to, hopefully close these plants until we can guarantee safety and encourage everyone to adopt a plant-based diet."

More information on the coalition can be found at boycottmeat.com along with coaching, resources and advice for people who want to join the boycott and work to save lives in the slaughterhouse industry.

About LULAC

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation's largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC's programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/

