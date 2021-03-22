992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS appears again in fresh spy photos

The upcoming Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been spied yet again, and with details of the 992 GT3 now official, it should only be a matter of time before we get the specs on Porsche's latest track weapon.

Porsche has been testing the 992 GT3 RS in public since at least August. We can't see much of anything new in these photos, but the prototype underneath this camo should be entering the final stages of development, and we don't expect it will be long before it sheds the last of its bulky camo and we get to see Porsche's latest track weapon in the metal.

Porsche's track-focused 911s follow a very predictable pattern. The GT3 and GT3 RS bridge the gap between the classic 911 Carrera and the series-compliant 911 Cup Car and RSR offerings. The GT3 borrows the Cup Car's powerplant (a 4.0-liter flat-six engine) tweaked to produce 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque (down just 8 horsepower and 1 pound-foot).

As is tradition, the RS treatment is expected to be even more over-the-top, largely thanks to the fact that a street-legal track car doesn't need to conform to the same regs as a bona fide race car. To that end, we're expect the GT3 RS to pack a bit more power than the standard GT3 (likely north of 550 horses) and be offered exclusively with Porsche's dual-clutch PDK gearbox, as has been the case with recent RS models. The standard GT3 still gets a manual 'box.

Based on the cadence we've seen previously, we expect to get details on the upcoming RS before the year is out.

