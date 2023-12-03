99th Lawrence County Soils and Crops Conference set for Jan. 4

Dec. 3—MT. VERNON, Mo. — The 99th Lawrence County Soils and Crops Conference will be held from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Southwest Research, Extension and Education Center at 14548 Route H, near Mt. Vernon.

This year's conference will focus on topics of interest to livestock producers.

"Feed sources have been scarce this year and there is lots of discussion on how to get by with less. State beef nutrition specialist Eric Bailey will address this issue with the topic, 'What to Feed When You Have No Feed'," Tim Schnakenberg, field specialist in agronomy with University of Missouri Extension, said in a statement. "Ag business specialist Wesley Tucker will be on hand to discuss some very practical ways to 'bulletproof' the beef operation and make it more resilient."

"Adam Bowman, marketing coordinator for regenerative grazing practices with Missouri Forage and Grassland Council, will address how regenerative grazing can make an operation more drought tolerant."

For those who preregister early, a rib-eye steak dinner will be prepared by the Southwest Cattlemen's Association and the Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce. Financial support is also provided by Mid-Missouri Bank of Mt. Vernon, Ozark Electric Cooperative and Lawrence County Farm Bureau.

There is no charge to attend but attendees must preregister by Jan. 2 with the Lawrence County Extension Center to order their meal and reserve a seat. Pre-register online at: https://bit.ly/lawrence2024 or call 417-466-3102.