9am ET Wednesday, July 13th – ICR Robotics Series: Fireside Chat With CEOs of Delivery Drone Leaders Flytrex and Manna

Please join us on Wednesday, July 13th at 9am ET for a Fireside Chat as part of ICR’s Robotics Series featuring Yariv Bash, Co-Founder and CEO of Flytrex, and Bobby Healy, CEO and Founder of Manna. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the live event, which will run roughly 60 minutes and include a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Flytrex is the leading business-to-consumer autonomous delivery service that lets retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) better serve customers in suburban areas by offering unmatched delivery costs, ultra-fast delivery and greater reach than ever before. Utilizing its commercial-aviation grade drones and cloud systems, Flytrex’s service is safe, swift and sustainable. Flytrex, a participant in the FAA’s UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) and its successor, the BEYOND program, is ushering in a new era of on-demand delivery.

Manna designs, builds, and operates drones so users can get magical delivery from the sky in under 5 minutes. Our service enables local businesses to reach more customers than ever before with unbelievably fast, high-quality delivery. For communities, our system reduces both environmental impact and traffic congestion versus typical road-based deliveries.

Contact:

John Jannarone, CEO

johnj@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge