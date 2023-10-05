$9B In Student Loans Are Forgiven

TechCrunch

Gizmo, a generative AI learning startup that uses gamified quizzes to engage learners, today announced $3.5 million in seed funding from NFX, Ada Ventures, and Capital T. The company will use the funding to scale its platform globally, hire more engineers and roll out new features. Gizmo generates quizzes from a user’s class notes, which can either be copied and pasted into the platform or the AI can pull out information from PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, web pages, or even a YouTube video. Users can share a private link to their decks, which could be useful for classmates looking to study the same information together or teachers who want to create decks for their students.