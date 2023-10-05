$9B In Student Loans Are Forgiven
Tesla is planning to nearly double its component sourcing from India to up to $1.9 billion this year, the nation’s trade minister has said, underscoring the growth of electric-vehicle component manufacturing in the country. Tesla bought $1 billion of automobile components from India in 2022, and it is targeting to take it to $1.7-$1.9 billion this year, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto event in New Delhi on Wednesday.
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
86.4% of Black bachelor’s degree holders and 81% of Black students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees borrow for school.
A government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Demand for mortgage applications fell 6% last week, to its lowest point since 1995, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending Sept. 29.
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
"You walk into the bathroom and it smells like fruit and people are passing around a vape and asking people who look chill if they want a hit," reports one teen, echoing the experience of many others across the country.
Gizmo, a generative AI learning startup that uses gamified quizzes to engage learners, today announced $3.5 million in seed funding from NFX, Ada Ventures, and Capital T. The company will use the funding to scale its platform globally, hire more engineers and roll out new features. Gizmo generates quizzes from a user’s class notes, which can either be copied and pasted into the platform or the AI can pull out information from PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, web pages, or even a YouTube video. Users can share a private link to their decks, which could be useful for classmates looking to study the same information together or teachers who want to create decks for their students.
Outschool, the online learning platform that offers kid-friendly academic and interest-based classes, announced today the launch of its AI Teaching Assistant, a tool for tutors to generate progress reports for their students. The platform -- mainly popular for its small group class offerings -- also revealed that it’s venturing into one-on-one tutoring, putting it in direct competition with companies like Varsity Tutors, Tutor.com and Preply. Outschool partnered with OpenAI to power the AI Teaching Assistant, co-founder and CEO of Outschool Amir Nathoo, told TechCrunch.
It's easy to ignore gasoline and oil's effect on CPI. But it can absolutely have an effect on the market.
Tugende, a venture-backed lender based in Uganda, and Warbler Labs, the company building Goldfinch, a decentralized credit protocol, have agreed on a loan restructuring plan that may lead to the recovery of the $5 million loan that the East African motorcycle taxi financing company defaulted months ago. The terms of the agreement were not made public.