9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 55% in that time. 9F may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 21% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

9F isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

9F's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 39%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 55%. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

9F shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for 9F (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

