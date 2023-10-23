9p Sun Main Weather
Morning fog, then low- to mid-80's with clearing clouds by the afternoon Monday
Morning fog, then low- to mid-80's with clearing clouds by the afternoon Monday
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
AI and other deep technologies are the prevailing themes in the new early-stage cohort from Peak XV Partners, as the largest India and Southeast Asia-focused VC fund intensifies its search for opportunities in a sector garnering international frenzy. Ten out of 13 startups in the latest cohort of Surge, Peak XV's powerfully influential early-stage program, specialize in AI and other deeptech sectors, the fund said on Monday. The unveiling of Surge's ninth cohort -- and the selection of its startups -- comes at a time when a growing global sentiment suggest a dearth of depth in India's AI startup landscape.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.
It's National Tight Ends Day and Jorge Martin breaks down how stars like Travis Kelce celebrated their position with big fantasy days.
Ewers could return at some point during the 2023 season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Humphries was aiming for Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, but made contact with an official instead.
Jonathan Allen was not happy after Sunday's loss.
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”
Adam Mosseri showed off a new feature in testing on Instagram to his broadcast channel. Sticker creation is coming to Stories and Reels, letting users create custom stickers from their own photos and "eligible" photos from other users.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
No one likes to deal with aches or injuries — these gizmos might make day-to-day activities a little bit easier.