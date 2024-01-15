9p Sun Main Weather
Chilly overnight, light freezing rain possible late Monday into Tuesday in areas west of I-65, then frigid for midweek.
Chilly overnight, light freezing rain possible late Monday into Tuesday in areas west of I-65, then frigid for midweek.
Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods and more. Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.
JuJu Watkins dropped 32 points to lead the Trojans past UCLA on Sunday.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.
Mortgage rates declined throughout December, luring more buyers back to the market. They're competing over stubbornly low inventory.
The Samsung 50" Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is a fantastic and budget-friendly choice for those eager to catch the NFL playoffs in stunning 4K clarity.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
A 1988 Mercedes-Benz W126 420SEL S-Class luxury sedan, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Missed out on that ingenious invention you saw on a late-night infomercial? You can still grab it now.
This year's Awesome Games Done Quick charity speedrun marathon starts on Sunday, January 14. Here's how to watch it and how to donate to Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.
I can't stop thinking about the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, the latest edition of one of our favorite gaming laptops.
This week, we found deals on the Apple Watch Series 9, a number of Fitbits, the new Google Pixel phones and more.
The ZenBook 14 OLED shines as one of the first ultraportables with Intel Core Ultra chips, despite its relatively humdrum design. It has a gorgeous screen and it’s primed to tackle AI tasks in the future.
What to know about the latest Season 3 episodes available on Disney+.
Nvidia is taking AI on the road at CES 2024.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.