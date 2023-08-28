9pm a block

TechCrunch

Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced it will impose rate limits to improve its network stability and security, but assured users their posting experience would not be impacted. The move comes shortly after Bluesky saw a record high in traffic, thanks to X owner Elon Musk's announcement that the company formerly known as Twitter would be doing away with the "block" function, which sent users once again looking for a Twitter alternative. The issues were resolved later that day and Bluesky welcomed the new users by announcing it had set a new traffic record.