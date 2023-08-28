9pm a block
Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft retracts AI-written article advising tourists to visit a food bank, Lamborghini’s new all-electric concept car was inspired by spaceships, You won't be able to block Elon Musk (or anyone else) on X.
Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced it will impose rate limits to improve its network stability and security, but assured users their posting experience would not be impacted. The move comes shortly after Bluesky saw a record high in traffic, thanks to X owner Elon Musk's announcement that the company formerly known as Twitter would be doing away with the "block" function, which sent users once again looking for a Twitter alternative. The issues were resolved later that day and Bluesky welcomed the new users by announcing it had set a new traffic record.
X owner Elon Musk says the service formerly known as Twitter is getting rid of the option to block other users, except for when it comes to DMs. Musk suggested it "makes no sense" to block other users instead of muting them, even though the block button has long been a key safety feature for many folks.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Twitch announced this week that an upcoming change will allow streamers to block banned users from tuning into their streams. “You can choose to have your banned chatters no longer be able to watch the stream,” Senior Product Manager Trevor Fisher revealed on Twitch’s Patch Notes podcast (via TechCrunch), stressing that the feature won’t be enabled by default. The new blocking feature will roll out in the next few weeks.
"We are the next cringe generation on the chopping block."
Canadians using Facebook and Instagram should expect to see some gaps in their feeds, starting now. This week, Meta began blocking Canadian access to links and stories from news publishers — the company's response to a bill that would require the tech giant to pay outlets for the right to distribute and profit from their content. "As we've always said, the law is based on a fundamentally flawed premise," Meta policy communications director Andy Stone wrote on Twitter.
GitHub Copilot has changed how developers write their code. In 2022, GitHub launched a feature that allowed users to block suggestions of matching public code automatically. According to a GitHub spokesperson, this system would trigger less than 1% of the time.
One other note: You can find me on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, a place where I will show up on a semi-regular basis, including this episode that came out Friday! The announcement runs contrary to what newly appointed CEO David Risher has told reporter Rebecca Bellan in past interviews. Risher, who is known as a big supporter of e-bikes, did say the company planned to focus on its core ride-hailing business and become profitable, but it didn't seem like the two-wheeled share service was on the chopping block.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
TikTok star Caleb Coffee, who has over 11M followers, recently made headlines after he fell off of a cliff in Hawaii.
Tori Spelling was photographed being wheeled out of the hospital on Sunday after a four-day stay. In the photos, her face appeared bruised.
Over the weekend, Ashley Leechin, who has built her platform on looking like Taylor Swift, pretended to actually be the singer while out in LA.
Soriano was fit during his 16-year MLB career, but now he's yoked.