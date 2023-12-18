9Yards Golf Lounge to open simulation venture at Washington County shopping center

A new golf simulation venture is setting up near the Meadows Casino in Washington County.

It’s called 9Yards Golf Lounge, and mixes a first-in-the-region Golfzon golf simulator technology with a bar and restaurant in a 5,000-square-foot location.

9Yards is shooting to open in the Park Place at the Meadows shopping center next spring, according to an announcement by Jessica Demi, an executive vice president with Century Realty/CORFAC International, who represents the new business, which is owned by Joel Warshaw, a doctor specializing in internal medicine whose practice is based in Bethel Park.

