A Black family lost their beach land 100 years ago. This fall, they may finally get it back.

Garin Flowers
·National Reporter and Producer
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES — In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce, a young Black couple, purchased prime ocean-view property in Manhattan Beach. They built a resort and created one of the few small strips of beach in the Los Angeles area where Black visitors could enjoy the sand and water as well as hang out, eat and dance.

But some white residents, including members of the Ku Klux Klan, were unhappy with minorities coming to their area, and started to threaten and harass the Black beachgoers. Eventually, the Manhattan Beach City Council concocted a plan to take the property by way of eminent domain in 1924, under the guise of building a park. The city seized the two parcels of land in 1929, giving the Bruces only $14,500 after they fought it, and the city demolished the resort. The land sat empty and no park was built for decades.

Commemorative plaque
A commemorative plaque at Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Now an effort is underway to return the land, which is worth millions of dollars, to the Bruce family nearly a century after supporters say the property was wrongfully taken from its rightful owners. 

“This is the story of a crime, it was fraud,” said Chief Duane “Yellow Feather” Shepard, a distant relative and spokesperson for the Bruce family. “They defrauded our people and they denied them their civil rights and their right to the pursuit of happiness.”

Shepard told Yahoo News that “all Charles and Willa Bruce wanted to do [was] have a legacy to hand down to their children and grandchildren.”

Shepard showed a newspaper clipping from June 27, 1912, that described the poor treatment of Black visitors who simply wanted to enjoy the beach.

“The establishment of a small summer resort for negroes at North Manhattan has created great agitation among the white property owners of adjoining land,” the article read.

But despite the harassment and roadblocks sent their way, the Bruces thrived, and visitors continued to come.

A photograph of Charles and Willa Bruce
A photograph of Charles and Willa Bruce. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“Charles and Willa Bruce were very proud of what they had created and what they were doing for the African American community,” Shepard said. “And when I look out there, I see that beautiful view and I realize this was a remarkable thing, a remarkable place. And we’re hoping that it will be again.”

Led by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and California state Sen. Steven Bradford, there’s a strong push to return the property to the Bruce family. When the land was taken by the city, it was passed on to the state of California. Then, in 1995, it was transferred to Los Angeles County, but with the stipulation that it could not be given away for private use.

Hahn, like many others in the Los Angeles area, said she never knew her hometown had its own story of injustice.

“I feel a little embarrassed about how long it took me to learn the story of Bruce’s Beach,” she told Yahoo News. “Willa and Charles Bruce, who owned this property, turned it into a beach resort for African Americans, and then it was literally stolen from them under the guise of eminent domain.”

A bill that’s pending in the state Legislature, SB 796, would lift the restrictions on the county, allowing it to transfer the property back to the Bruce family. The measure unanimously passed the Senate in June and is awaiting approval from both chambers.

Supporters are confident that it will pass and head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. But they’re hoping that will happen before the September legislative recess and Newsom’s recall election.

What sits on the property now is the Los Angeles County lifeguard training headquarters, with a stunning view of the ocean in a location that could be worth $75 million.

Bruce&#39;s Beach
A bird's-eye view of Bruce's Beach. (Dean Musgrove/Orange County Register via AP photo)

“It wasn’t just an injustice inflicted on Willa and Charles Bruce,” Hahn said, “it was inflicted on a generation of Bruces who would have been millionaires today if they [had] been allowed to keep this beachfront property.”

If the state legislation passes, the county has already formed a plan for how to implement the transfer of property. The report, published June 30, includes the steps it will take to transfer the land, a timeline for when that can happen, options for helping the heirs with any property tax issues and plans for the county to lease the lifeguard facility or relocate it. The entire plan is part of a new antiracism initiative created by the county.

As for the city of Manhattan Beach, it first acknowledged the seizure in 2006 by designating the area just east of the property as Bruce’s Beach Park. Officials also established a plaque to acknowledge Willa and Charles, but the language on it was criticized over its perceived inaccuracies.

Inspired by the Bruces’ story, Kavon Ward, a Los Angeles-area mother, created Justice for Bruce’s Beach, a group advocating for the restoration of the property.

“I was like, this is not right,” she told Yahoo News. “What’s even worse is that I’ve lived in that community for, at that time, maybe three years and I didn’t know about it. So myself and the other mothers decided to hold a picnic at Bruce’s Beach [in 2006] to shed light on it.”

Janice Hahn, center
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn explains the history of what happened to the property of the Bruce family. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Now she’s gone further and formed a national project to recover stolen Black land. One family she’d like to help, the descendants of Ethel and George Prioleau, had owned property not far from the Bruces’ resort. The Prioleau family is also fighting to retrieve their land, which once existed where Bruce’s Beach Park currently stands.

“They’ve been trying to get the city to provide some type of restitution for what had happened, and the city has not done anything,” Ward said.

But because the Prioleaus’ land is owned by the city and not the county, it’s a much different battle. As for the Bruces, the plan is expected to be executed once the state removes the deed restrictions.

“The land goes to Anthony Bruce, his father, his uncle and his brother, and it will be up to them what they want to do with it,” Shepard said.

Hahn acknowledged that restoring the land that belonged to Willa and Charles Bruce is overdue.

“I would tell them sorry it took so long,” she said.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

    Belarusian authorities on Friday announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations, part of a sweeping crackdown on civil society activists and independent media. The groups ordered to close include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka Anti-AIDS group and an organization assisting disabled people. The groups' closure comes a day after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed to continue what he called a “mopping-up operation” against civil society activists whom he denounced as “bandits and foreign agents.”

  • Pot legalization in the U.S. seems both inevitable and impossible

    A dramatic shift in public views on marijuana has fueled a wave of legalization efforts in the states, but that momentum has done little to create change at the federal level.

  • Schools should be '100%' open this fall, White House says

    All schools should be open for in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said, rejecting concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus potentially relegating American students to another year of remote instruction.

  • Should Vaccinated People Start Wearing Masks Again?

    As the delta variant spreads among the unvaccinated, many fully vaccinated people are also beginning to worry. Is it time to mask up again? While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to the question, most experts agree that masks remain a wise precaution in certain settings for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. How often you use a mask will depend on your personal health tolerance and risk, the infection and vaccination rates in your community, and whom you’re spending time with. The bottom l

  • DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

    The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, according to a letter sent Friday to several Republican members of Congress. Under former President Donald Trump's administration, the department's civil rights division requested data last August from four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — about the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in public nursing homes. The request came amid still-unanswered questions about whether some states, especially New York, inadvertently worsened the pandemic death toll by requiring nursing homes to accept residents previously hospitalized for COVID-19.

  • Noem to headline GOP event in early-voting South Carolina

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, possibly mulling a 2024 White House bid, is making her debut in South Carolina next month — an introductory step in the first Southern state to cast Republican-primary votes for president. Noem will speak Aug. 23 at the “Faith & Freedom BBQ” in Anderson, the event's host, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, told The Associated Press on Friday. According to Duncan, who represents South Carolina's 3rd District, the event is the state's largest annual gathering of Republicans.

  • Florida pastor facing U.S. Capitol riot charges has court hearing

    A 72-year-old Florida pastor facing federal criminal charges arising from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump took part in a preliminary hearing on Thursday before a judge. James Cusick Jr., pastor of the Global Outreach Ministries of Melbourne, Florida, faces four misdemeanor charges related to the riot, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Chef looks to rectify broken promise of '40 acres and a mule' by raising money to buy land to help Black farmers

    In June last year, the chef Adrian Lipscombe launched the “40 Acres & a Mule Project,” a reference to the broken promise of reparations for American slaves after the Civil War, with the goal of buying 40 acres of land for Black farmers. In just five months of fundraising, she was able to purchase 38 acres of land in Helena, S.C., and a year later, Lipscombe plans to buy more land and to turn her dream of “preserving the legacy of Black farmers and the legacy of Black food ways” into a reality.

  • ‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

    Body camera footage shows police officer, who has been charged with assault, firing without warning

  • Exclusive: Jan. 6 select committee will include former CIA inspector general found to have retaliated against whistleblower

    A new report from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General substantiated complaints of whistleblower retaliation levied against David Buckley, the newly appointed staff director of the House Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot.

  • 'iCarly' Star Laci Mosley on How 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Made Her a More Confident Actress

    Although "iCarly" revival star Laci Mosey loved the wacky, parent-free antics of the original Nickelodeon series, her fondness for the show, and for acting itself, was driven by one of her greatest loves -- all things camp. “I’ve always loved big, campy performances, which is why I fell in love with 'iCarly,' because 'iCarly' has been camp since I was a child,” Mosley, who plays Carly's bold and fun-loving roommate, Harper, on the Paramount+ revival, told TheWrap. The 30-year-old actress' love o

  • Gavin Newsom invites world's homeless to California

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to house and feed the world’s homeless population this week during a whirlwind “Comeback California” tour that is designed to stave off a September recall by angry voters.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Diverse faces are representing Japan. Does it reflect real change?

    Can diverse athletes representing Japan push the society toward acceptance and inclusion?

  • Martin Luther King Jr., the KKK, and more may soon be cut from Texas education requirements

    The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 3 in a continued effort to proscribe education on racial inequality in K-12 education. It removes several Texas Education Code lesson requirements that were proposed by Democrats in prior education legislation to be implemented in the upcoming school year.

  • ‘Fast and Furious’ Fans Will Recognize the Narrator of ‘Sexy Beasts’

    Credits include 'Deadpool 2' and 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.'

  • Firefighters rescue hundreds stranded on bridge amid extreme flooding in China

    As widespread flooding hit the Henan province of China, more than 200 people found themselves stranded on a bridge.

  • GOP Governor Says It's Time To 'Blame The Unvaccinated' For Pandemic Surge

    Gov. Kay Ivey also called out right-wing media disinformation about the vaccine.

  • The highs and lows this week across Tampa Bay and Florida

    A safer Skyway. The steel netting that lines the sides of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge seem to be doing the job. A suicide in January is the only one reported on the Skyway this year, far lower than the number of tragedies that typically occur by July. As the Tampa Bay Times’ Tony Marrero reports, officials are giving some credit to the recently completed suicide prevention barrier. Sought for ...

  • Tom Barrack, former Trump inaugural chair, released on $250 million bond

    The Colony Capital founder is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in New York following his release Friday from a federal lockup in California.

  • Bask in the Utter Cuteness of This Kitten and Baby Raccoon's Wrestling Match Caught on Video

    The kitten, named Wednesday, has a signature move: the pounce.