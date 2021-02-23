A deadly storm on top of a pandemic devastates vulnerable Texans: 'We've been living in a nightmare'

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer

Just as José Loera and his family were beginning to assess the damage to his mother’s home in Houston — a caved-in roof, a living room ruined by burst pipes, flooding throughout the house — the family received more devastating news.

Loera’s father, José Emilio, who had already been in the hospital for three weeks recovering from COVID-19 when last week’s devastating winter storm hit Texas, had lost the ability to breathe on his own. Now the eldest Loera is fighting for his life.

“We got hit pretty hard, not only the winter storm that affected my mom's household but also with my dad,” Loera, 28, told Yahoo News on Monday. “He's currently in ICU on a ventilator.

“Honestly, it has been tough,” he added. “We've been living in a nightmare.”

The Loeras, like many of the most vulnerable Texans throughout the state, have been hit with a double whammy of a rare and catastrophic storm on top of an ongoing pandemic. José Emilio and José Loera’s brother were the two people the family depended on to pay for things. Now, without the father working, money is drying up.

The Loeras have hope that aid will eventually come, but so far it’s not coming fast enough. The family started a GoFundMe page to offset the costs of home repairs and mounting medical bills, but they, and others, say they need help now.

“I believe [help] will come, but that takes a process and that takes time,” Loera said. “I believe that we need that right now, more than ever.”

A volunteer helps clean debris from water damage at a local bakery in Baytown, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (Photographer: Zach Chambers/Bloomberg)
A volunteer cleans debris from water damage at a bakery in Baytown, Texas, on Saturday. (Zach Chambers/Bloomberg)

On Saturday, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration in Texas, unlocking federal aid to individuals in the state. The move provides assistance to 77 counties, including hard-hit Harris County, where Houston is located, but not to all 254 counties as requested. The White House says additional disaster designations may be made after further damage assessments. Texans have to file claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to access the aid, but receiving it could take weeks or longer.

Biden plans to travel to the state on Friday in his third official trip as president.

"For many people in our city with means, with insurance, this week has been a significant inconvenience, but they have the means and ability to quickly transition and move forward," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference late last week. "For many people in our city who are already on the margins ... and were fighting every day just to keep a roof over their head and food in their refrigerator, this past week has been a major, major event and has really disrupted their lives."

More than 14 million Texans in 190 counties have been affected by the winter storm, most suffering water disruption due to freezing pipes and unprepared infrastructure. Last week, over 4 million homes lost power because of rolling outages as Texas’s energy grid, run by the nonprofit agency Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, failed.

Texas flags fly near an electrical substation on February 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Texas flags fly near an electrical substation in Houston on Sunday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

No power meant that temperatures dropped to below freezing in many homes, food spoiled as refrigerators stopped working and families could not communicate with loved ones. Over time, water pipes froze before bursting, damaging homes, businesses and apartment buildings alike. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 11,000 Texans remained in the dark more than a week since the storm first touched down, according to Poweroutage.us.

At least 32 Texans have died as result of the storm, and that number is expected to rise as the state continues to thaw out. Of that number, six homeless people have been found dead in the last two weeks because of the storm.

And the threat of COVID-19 persists, particularly in a state that has been among the nation’s most lax on mask mandates.

To date, there have been more than 2.2 million confirmed cases of the virus in Texas, which is second nationwide only to California. There have been over 41,000 deaths across the state since the pandemic began, according to state data.

Many Texans blame inadequate leadership for allowing residents to suffer.

“There’s no way around it — Texas was a failed state,” Janelle Ramon, from the city of Lytle, told Yahoo News. “Failure starts from the top with [Gov.] Greg Abbott. Texas leaders, mainly Republican leaders, are either in hiding or flying to Cancún, Mexico.

“Texans have been hit hard mentally, physically and financially,” she added. “We are at the point where we tell Texas leaders that we could have froze to death and they just shrugged it off and gaslight people.”

Critics say Abbott, a Republican, has been largely absent during this crisis. He blamed ERCOT for the outages, calling it a “total failure” last week, but also went on Fox News to use the disaster as a cudgel against proponents of clean energy.

“This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said to Fox host Sean Hannity. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis. ... It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.”

Texas’s energy grid does not cross state lines, meaning it is not overseen by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. And former Gov. Rick Perry has gone so far as to suggest that Texans would rather suffer blackouts than be on the national grid.

“Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry, who also served as President Donald Trump’s energy secretary, said. “Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically and strategically.”

Ted Cruz checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Ted Cruz checks in for a flight at Cancún International Airport. (MEGA/GC Images)

And while millions of Texans struggled with no heat, power or running water, Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Mexico with his family, only to quickly return following widespread backlash. The following day, Cruz posted photos of himself handing out water to Texans, an act mocked as opportunistic.

While residents have been largely disappointed by state officials, some politicians from outside Texas have earned praise for their responses to the crisis. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., raised over $5 million for relief efforts as of Sunday night, with 100 percent of the donations being divided among five to 10 organizations that will provide food support, elder care or shelter assistance.

“Disasters don’t strike everyone equally,” Ocasio-Cortez said while volunteering in Houston on Saturday. “When you already have so many families across the state and country that are on the brink, that can’t even afford an emergency to begin with, when you have a disaster like this, it can set people back for years, not just days.”

One of the organizations on the receiving end of the relief help is the Houston Food Bank, which received $860,000 from Ocasio-Cortez's fundraiser, according to Amy Ragan, chief development officer of the nonprofit. She said another member of the community donated an additional $1 million.

“People are struggling twice as much now as they were, and they were already struggling,” Ragan told Yahoo News. “[This storm] is another huge setback. … It’s like adding insult to injury.”

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who lost to Cruz in the 2018 Senate race, has also helped out, leveraging his organization in the state to reach out to senior citizens. His organization says it’s made hundreds of thousands of calls to older Texans.

Volunteers prepare to load food into cars during the Houston Food Bank food distribution at NRG Stadium on February 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Volunteers at a Houston Food Bank food distribution on Sunday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The donations are helpful, but Ramon added that while the literal storm may have passed, the figurative storm is just beginning. Many residents are now seeing sky-high electricity bills that have soared into the tens of thousands.

“It’s not over, and Texans are going to be hit again with a high utility bill, despite not having electricity to keep warm,” Ramon, 30, added. “The company has the audacity to charge Texans inflated rates despite not having the necessities that we paid for.”

On Sunday, Texas officials blocked utility companies from turning off power due to nonpayment, but when this term is up, residents question where the aid will come from.

“The last week during the snowstorm was like having the world stop. … You felt, quite literally, left out in the cold,” Brian Johnson of Carrollton, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, told Yahoo News. “The only thing we got from our government was ‘Get ready,’ because there was nothing they could do when their failed policies came home to roost.”

With each passing day, Texans are looking for any glimmer of hope during a catastrophe that has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers with the Central Texas Food Bank give food to those in need at a drive thru distribution point setup at Del Valle High School on February 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Volunteers with the Central Texas Food Bank at a drive-through distribution at Del Valle High School in Austin on Saturday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Johnson, 58, a self-described “recovering Republican” and “pissed-off patriot,” believes that politicians ultimately failed Texans and are the ones who need to right their wrongs.

“Unemployment has more than doubled in Texas due to COVID,” he said. “Job security is dubious for everyone. People in Texas are hurting. Our senators have failed us. … Our senators do not speak to all Texans. They speak to those who vote for them. I want to be informed. Arguing about a one-time payment is insane to someone who has been out of work for months.

“This isn't a handout,” Johnson added. “We pay into a system that we expect to protect us from homelessness, sickness and death.”

Cover thumbnail photo Illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Loera family

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Lin heartbroken seeing recent videos, rise in attacks against Asian Americans

    "Honestly it goes from anger to just heartbreak.”

  • John Legend talks anxiety dreams, music and why 'we all have to have a health care plan for our minds'

    The singer-songwriter and chief music officer of Headspace is exploring the impact of music on the mind.

  • 'Jeopardy!' executive producer becomes overnight sensation after Covid forces him to host

    Mike Richards stole the hearts and minds of 'Jeopardy!' fans everywhere after only one night hosting, with many already wanting him to become full-time host.

  • Chris Harrison's 'Bachelor' future up in the air as Matt James, Bachelor Nation speak out

    As fallout from Chris Harrison's controversial interview continues, former contestants and fans say the show should go on without him.

  • Tiger Woods' foundation announces he is 'awake, responsive and recovering' after car crash

    Tiger Woods was involved in a single car accident in Southern California on Tuesday morning, and underwent surgery for multiple leg injuries.

  • Britney Spears Says Her Body "Looks a Little Different" After This Change to Her Eating Habits

    Britney Spears shared a new video on Feb. 23 and explained why her body "looks a little different" than it had in a previous post.

  • After suing Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani, Dominion says it will go after others who spread claims of election fraud - and it's 'not ruling anyone out'

    Asked whether the company would sue Fox News after Mike Lindell, Dominion CEO John Poulos said the voting-machine company was "not ruling anyone out."

  • Family: Navy vet died after police knelt on his neck

    A Navy veteran who was going through an episode of paranoia died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, his family said Tuesday. The family of Angelo Quinto called police on Dec. 23 because the 30-year-old was suffering a mental health crisis and needed help.

  • Olympian McKayla Maroney Ensnared in Mystery ‘Cult’ the Church of the Master Angels

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Facebook/GettyWhen serial pedophile and former doctor for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team Larry Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison, more than 150 women of all ages came forward to share their horrific stories of abuse.They bravely told of how they endured years of trauma and how they had been silenced. For Olympian McKayla Maroney, unfortunately, it had been no different.The now 25-year-old went dark on Instagram in September of 2017; the next month, she shared her harrowing story about Nassar’s abuse, starting from age 13 and even up until she was competing in the Olympics in 2012.“It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my silver,” she said in a Twitter statement, before detailing a night in Tokyo where she thought she’d die. Maroney continued to speak out against the former doctor who abused her “hundreds” of times and labelled him a “monster.” “He would work on me for like an hour and a half,” she told NBC News in April of 2018. “And just like full abuse… And I’d be crying.”The Trials of Simone Biles: ‘I’m Still Stuck in My Thoughts All the Time’Then in January 2019, Maroney’s father Mike suddenly died while trying to detox from opioid painkillers. “He went to a hotel randomly one day and was like ‘I’m going to quit’... His best friend took him, and he died trying to detox, quit from pain pills,” Maroney said, explaining she was completely unaware of his addiction. “He could have just gone to a rehab place and done it right. He didn’t and he passed away.”Maroney finally reemerged and returned to Instagram in September 2019, citing Nassar’s trial and her father’s death. “I’ll definitely talk about it more, but for now I’ll just say that even on the worst days, I knew I had so much to be thankful for,” she wrote. “I have the most supportive family, and friends, and u guys are part of that. blessed to have u, and happy to be back.”Nothing about the accompanying selfie looked unusual save a peculiar accessory: a large silver pendant necklace from the Church of the Master Angels (CMA). View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) The church is mysterious in nature and is relatively new, only officially formed in 2017. Its clunky and outdated website is filled with mumbo-jumbo phrases, making it difficult to understand exactly what CMA is.It describes itself as “a unitary, non-denominational, faith-based community Church” that welcomes “all seekers of truth, cosmic awareness and soul-realization, regardless of belief, tradition, creed, or religious affiliation that promotes the selfless worship of God through the teaching of God’s Masters, Angels, and Holy Saints.”On the website, members can receive free blessings and remote healings, plus they have access to video workshops. It hawks various supplements, such as phytoplankton droplets, and sells vague audio “repair” prayers for $200. The geometric pendants that Maroney wears can cost up to $2,000. YouTube Similar to Scientology, the church offers courses—the most advanced being the “elite” course. Participants pay around $10,000 to attend a gathering held at the church headquarters, a few miles outside of Boone, North Carolina. CMA also has a hub in Los Angeles, where Maroney lives.The four-day developmental training includes “preparation and installation of the apparatus for beginning remote scanning ability of matter and energies” and “preparation and installation of the apparatus and angelic assistance.” It’s advised that for two months before the course, one should reduce one’s meat intake, avoid alcohol, and completely cut out eating pork and shellfish and taking recreational drugs.The shining star of the church is Master John Douglas, an elusive figure who is praised as a “prophetic minister, spiritual healer and extraordinary teacher.”Douglas is from Australia and details about him are scant, but he claims to have had a “clairvoyant awakening” at 9 years old that enabled him to be able to see the frequencies of “thoughts, emotions, desires, weaknesses, beliefs, [and] karmic governance.”“It has allowed me to analyze and discover and experiment and find the real causes of disease in the body,” he previously said.A handful of books have been dedicated to his “Angelic Reformation” healings and people claim he’s cured them of Morgellons and Lyme disease, anxiety, and even cancer. Douglas did not respond to request for comment.Maroney’s ties with the church are murky. In fact, if it wasn’t for Maroney wearing the church’s pendant, which claims to reduce “the negative effects of electromagnetic radiation, negative thoughts, and negative emotions,” her involvement would be hard to spot.But she follows the church’s Twitter page and was once pictured attending an event hosted by Douglas, smiling and wearing a floral lei necklace while surrounded by four other attendees in a photo posted in January 2019. “Aw, my angel friends,” she commented. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @themillenialmonk Maroney reportedly put a link to CMA’s YouTube channel in her Twitter bio in August 2019, according to an internet sleuth who runs a blog dedicated to investigating the church. He also claims he stumbled upon a Twitter fan page called “WeLuvMasterJohnDouglas” that was allegedly run by Maroney. There is a statement reportedly signed by Maroney in March 2020 where she praised Douglas’ work and credits him for giving her life back.“I don’t know if I can put into words what Master John has done for me,” the post reads. “My life only gets better because of Master John… Thank you never seems like enough. So I listen to all the tools, (his CDs) to try and be the best person I can be. To honor him, and make him proud. We love you Master John. Thank you!”While Maroney did not reply to requests for comment, Dr. Christopher Hartnett, chairman of CMA International Foundation, confirmed Maroney was a member of the church when contacted by The Daily Beast.Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Scientology School for KidsDuring a 10-minute tirade, he said raising questions about CMA was “imposing on a church” and claimed an article could ruin members’ lives, pushing for the story to be dropped.“We protect our people,” he said. “The church has not done one negative thing to anybody. Is there any person in the church complaining? It’s people outside the church.”“We help people, we pray for people,” Hartnett said at another point in the conversation. “Nobody heals anybody except for God… the angels heal. We pray for people, that’s all. Show me one person that says they were prayed on and wasn’t healed. Well, then they didn’t deserve to be healed by God, but I can’t even find one. Most of them get healed.”Hartnett was adamant that CMA is free and that “nobody has to come here and pay money.” When it was pointed out that the elite course costs $10,000, Hartnett described it as a donation, saying it’s “nobody else’s business.”“Elite courses are for people who have been healed… They don’t have to take the elite course, it’s a free choice,” he said. “It’s a donation that goes to help perpetuate this around the world.They do it because they want to help the cause. There’s nothing wrong about paying money to come to something that the money is going to be used to perpetuate goodness, why is that bad?”Hartnett became defensive when asked about the pendant Maroney wears, saying “that necklace, just so you know, is a Metatron and Metatron is the angel that protected Christ while he was on Earth. So now you are going to talk about it? Jeez, talk about devils.”At one point, Hartnett raised his voice and asked, “Do you consider yourself a woman? Do you consider yourself a good woman?”While Maroney might be the church’s most prominent member, CMA has never publicly recognized her membership. The only other notable member linked to the church is the inventor of the sex toy Fleshlight, Steve Shubin. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Church of the Master Angels (@churchofthemasterangels) A former employee posted a review of Shubin’s company on Glassdoor, writing that while a perk of working there was getting “an amazing discount” on “fantastic products,” the main con was that Shubin was allegedly part of the “cult.” Shubin’s wife confirmed to The Daily Beast that they are members of CMA, but denied it was a cult.Hartnett maintained the church doesn’t like to promote itself and likes to be private. In fact, a section of the website that is dedicated to those who have graduated from its elite training course must have a password to access it.CMA’s website and social media pages rarely include photos of members, with a majority of the posts being informational messages about services and quotes from Douglas.The only way to spot members is on its YouTube channel, which includes about a dozen testimonial videos from followers who claim to have been healed from various pains, conditions, and diseases after meeting with Douglas.Member Allen McEuen claimed that Douglas had cured him of HIV after the leader “went into my body with his Godly vision and he saw things about HIV that modern medicine didn’t know.”“So, with that vision, and his ability to kill viruses, he was able to go into my body and kill the HIV virus and everything that was associated with it and completely cleanse my body from HIV,” McEuen claimed. “From that day forward, I stopped taking the meds. It’s been over three years now and I have a perfect bill of health.” Chapel of the Master Angels in North Carolina Facebook Another member, Jan Casebolt, said she was diagnosed with Cardiac sarcoidosis, a rare cardiovascular disease where white blood cells form in heart tissue, which left her reliant on a wheelchair.Describing her constant pain, she said she decided to meet with Douglas before a scheduled surgery. “He closes his eyes, and you know really homes in on me,” she said. “Within a matter of moments, he says, ‘Ah, I see what the problem is. There’s two bacteria hiding in your white blood cells and they are causing your illness.’ He just performed a blessing over me. And within two minutes, I felt the pain leaving me.”But while CMA prides itself on healing through prayer and sells products that are supposed to help cure members from various ailments, the website is plastered with medical disclaimers that the church’s “products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or illness.”For leading cult expert and former Sun Myung Moon follower Steven Hassan, CMA has all the warning signs of an emerging cult.The director of the Freedom of Mind Resource Center said he hadn’t come across CMA before, which he found odd considering Douglas’ spectacular claims of healing.“He makes these extraordinary claims, and alarm bells go off,” Hassan said. “He’s a renowned theologian, by whom? He’s a noted practitioner of Angelic Reformation, what is that?”Upon listening to some of CMA’s free workshop videos, he said Douglas talks in an “authoritative, hypnotic manner, making assumptions and claims that are very alarming to me, but are very representative of authoritarian cult leaders.”“In my line of work, when someone is claiming extraordinary things, they need extraordinary proof,” Hassan said. “Where’s the scientific study? It’s all self-referential. As someone who has studied hypnosis, I know the power of suggestion, especially if you accept the authority figure, it’s more likely you’ll be hypnotized. That’s how the mind works. A lot of people want to believe, so it’s known as the placebo effect that kicks in. I have no problem using mind power, but when they claim to be master healers and have zero credentials, alarm bells go off.”Hassan said these types of leaders often go after vulnerable people, those who have dealt with abuse, trauma, or the death of a loved one. In the wake of a worldwide pandemic, economic hardship, and deep political divides, Hassan said these have the potential to make even more people vulnerable to exploitation.The price of a $2,000 pendant and $10,000 training courses also made Hassan suspicious. “I’m reminded of so many other cults that would sell jewelry that was blessed by the master,” he said.“One thing about psychology is that when people do a behavior that’s a big deal, whether it’s more money they spend, the more they start justifying how great it is. If you are a cult leader, you want your followers to do bigger and dramatic things to keep them involved.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Poll: Vaccine acceptance rising — except among Republicans

    Over the past few months, all of the available data from clinical trials and real-world studies has shown the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective. Yet a new survey found stubborn resistance to vaccination among one group in particular: Republicans.

  • Charge dropped against Black teenager who was walking home from work in Texas snow

    The mother of 18-year-old Rodney Reese said her son worked late to serve customers who needed supplies during last week's brutal winter storm.

  • 'Insensitive' George Floyd reference in dance invite prompts investigation at Nevada school

    Foothill High School and the Clark County School District said it "will not tolerate racially insensitive behaviors."

  • Biden news - live: AOC blasts president’s migrant camp as Romney predicts Trump 2024 nomination ‘landslide’

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Mara Wilson pens essay on 'terrifying' mistreatment of Britney Spears, recalls being sexualized as a child star

    The 33-year-old actress who started working at age 5, starring in movies including "Matilda" and "Mrs. Doubtfire," writes in a New York Times opinion piece that growing up in Hollywood, she learned at a young age that she had no control over the narrative painted about her, and was sexualized by both the media and the public — like the pop star.

  • Late night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

    "Dominion Voting Systems is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion," James Corden reminded viewers on Tuesday's Late Late Show. "Well, after publicly declaring that he was ready for the legal fight, it turns out Giuliani's spent a week dodging process servers who were trying to hand him the lawsuit. They had to catch Giuliani and serve him the papers. This should 100 percent be televised. This should be a challenge on The Amazing Race. What a fall from grace Giuliani's had — he went from being the president's personal lawyer to basically living out the plot of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. You know who should be serving Rudy Giuliani these papers? Sacha Baron Cohen. Wouldn't it be great if Borat served the papers?" "If they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should have just had Borat's daughter stuff them in his pants," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. But Dominion really did have "a heck of a time serving him with papers. You know, in order to sue someone you have to touch them with the document to get the lawsuit going. But every time the process server got close, Rudy would transform into a bat and fly away. No, but really, at one point the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy's doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground." "Rudy Giuliani isn't on the list at CPAC," this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference, but Donald Trump is making his first public post-presidency appearance there Sunday, Kimmel said. "How much McNugget rage weight do you think he's put on?" "With all the crises facing our nation, conservatives are focusing on the most pressing issue of all: Fascists being kicked off of Twitter," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. CPAC's theme this year "is 'American Uncanceled.' I didn't know America was canceled! Although I'm not surprised — the last season was pretty unbelievable. A pandemic and Nazis? Okay, pick one. We've jumped the shark," he said. "Still, better than last year's CPAC theme: 'Giving the Flag the Clap.'" "In the last 24 hours, all the biggest stories involve old men crying," Colbert said. "It's like being at Denny's the day they discontinue the $6.99 Super Slam." Who cried? President Biden, Attorney General-designate Merrick Garland, and a NASA Mars lander manager. Giuliani's tears went unremarked. More stories from theweek.comAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingFederal judge allows California to finally enforce net neutrality. Other states may follow suit.Republicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roost

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • FEMA vaccine site could help improve quality of life, expert says

    "I'm really excited. If all the stars align and we do everything right, we can fully vaccinate the adult population of Houston," Dr. Peter Hotez said.

  • Top Capitol Police officials did not receive FBI warning about plans for 'war'

    An FBI report describing specific threats of violence by extremists preparing for “war” made its way to Capitol Police headquarters one day before the violent attack on Congress, but top officials responsible for Capitol security say they never saw it.

  • Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and the 10 biggest 2021 NBA All-Star snubs

    The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.

  • Covid-19 Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent says UN's Antonio Guterres

    The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres harshly criticises countries that are using the pandemic to justify cracking down on dissent and suppressing criticism, saying that "vaccine nationalism sets us back".