A four-pack of Apple AirTags is back on sale for $79

Thanks to a sale on Amazon right now, you can pick up a few extra Apple AirTags at a discount. A four-pack of the Bluetooth trackers is $20 off the normal price of $99, dropping them down to just $79. It’s the best price for a pack of AirTags we’ve seen yet this year. For iPhone owners, there’s no better option than AirTags for keeping track of your things, as they’re able to make use of Apple’s massive Find My network to help pinpoint lost objects.

AirTags’ ability to use crowd-sourced location information from the millions of Apple devices currently in operation means you have a really good shot at tracking whatever it is that’s gone missing. But we often lose items somewhere within our own homes, too, and Find My has a Precision Finding feature on compatible iPhones for those instances where the object is somewhere close by. Using the Find My app, you can ping the tracker so it plays a sound, and the app will lead you to the lost item with directional arrows, even showing you about how many feet away it is.

The battery in the tracker lasts roughly a year, so you generally don’t need to worry about it running out. Once it is ready to be changed, it only takes one CR2032 coin battery. There is one downside to the AirTags design, though — there’s no built-in key loop or method of attaching to another item, so if you want to clip it onto something, you’ll need to buy an accessory. And there are plenty of great AirTags accessories out there.

AirTags are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, and you can use them to track as many as 32 items in the Find My app. You just need to have an Apple device to make use of their tracking capabilities.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.