A four-pack of Apple AirTags is back on sale for $79

Apple AirTags can really come in handy when one of your belongings has gone missing, and with a deal on Amazon right now, you can pick up a four-pack of the trackers to keep more of your things protected. Normally $99, a 10 percent discount has dropped the price of a four-pack to $89 — and with a $10 coupon that’s being offered alongside the deal, that’s slashed even further to just $79. Just don’t forget to check the “Apply $10 coupon” box before adding it to your cart.

AirTags have become a staple for Apple device owners over the past few years. The Bluetooth trackers are a little bigger than a quarter and slim enough to slip into a wallet, making them a convenient way to keep tabs on your possessions. With the right accessories for your AirTags , they can also be attached to a keychain or stuck directly onto the tracked items to be sure they stay put. AirTags rely on Apple’s Find My network, which can provide precise location information as long as there are other Apple devices nearby.

When the AirTags aren’t in the range of any Apple devices to generate a new position, the app will show the item’s last known location. They don’t need to be charged, either, and should last about a year before the battery needs to be replaced. Users can add up to 32 items in the Find My app to track. With the Find my app, you can also ping the AirTag so it will play a sound and lead you right to the lost item if it's within your vicinity.

AirTags come with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning they are pretty durable against the elements under normal conditions. They’re built to survive splashes of water and submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers for iPhone owners thanks to the ease of use and peace of mind they bring.

