A four-pack of Apple AirTags is down to $80 in an Amazon Black Friday deal

You can get a four-pack of Apple AirTags at nearly their lowest price ever right now in a Black Friday deal on Amazon . Thanks to a 19 percent discount, the multipack is just $80. That’s like getting four AirTags — normally $30 individually — for $20 apiece. A four-pack usually costs $100, so you don’t want to wait on this one. Amazon is also running a deal on single AirTags, which are currently priced at just $24.

Apple’s AirTags have become wildly popular due to the convenience they offer for keeping track of your belongings. Just pair one of the discs with your iPhone, give it a name, and attach it to whatever item you want to keep tabs on. Slip it in a purse, backpack or wallet, or add it to your keyring. For the latter, though, you’ll need to pick up a case that has a key loop.

AirTags work with Apple’s Find My app, which will guide you directly to the lost item if it’s within your vicinity. Or, if it was last spotted somewhere farther away, it’ll appear at that location on the Find My map. AirTags have a built-in speaker, too, so you can ping the device and let its sound guide you toward the lost object. The trackers are water resistant, which Apple says should withstand spills or even quick drops in a puddle, and the replaceable battery should last around a year.

Apple has sold tens of millions of AirTags since the product’s 2021 debut, and they remain a consistently popular product. If you’ve been eyeing the item trackers, now’s the time to pick them up at one of the best prices yet.

