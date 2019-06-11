A furious Jon Stewart tells Congress to support 9/11 first responders: 'It's an embarrassment'

WASHINGTON — Jon Stewart, the former host of “The Daily Show,” delivered powerful testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill, condemning legislators who failed to show up to a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which is set to be drastically reduced, even as the number of claims rapidly grows.

“What an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to,” said Stewart, who has long made compensatory funding for 9/11 responders and victims’ families a personal cause. “Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders, and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress.”

“I’m sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic,” Stewart added. “I am angry, and you should be too.”

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties has 14 members, but fewer than half were present in the room at various points during the emotional hearing.

Among the absent for the majority of the hearing was Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who was once an assiduous interrogator of Hillary Clinton and her supposed involvement in the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, which left four dead.

“The bill is expected to pass with strong bipartisan support. The 9/11 first responders are heroes to whom our entire nation is indebted. Rep. Jordan did attend the hearing today and was disappointed he could not stay, in person, for the entire time,” Jordan spokesman Ian Fury told Yahoo News when asked why the congressman had not been in attendance for the bulk of the hearing.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, who has been similarly aggressive in investigating President Trump’s potential ties to Russia, as well as alleged obstruction of justice related to those ties, was also a no-show. Swalwell is running for president and was not immediately available for comment.

What those not in attendance missed was powerful testimony from first responders, including a former New York Police Department bomb squad detective who was about to undergo his 69th round of chemotherapy.

That detective, Luis Alvarez, spoke in a halting, raspy voice. Sitting in his bomb squad jacket next to Stewart, he looked as if he had been reduced in stature by the colorectal cancer that has ravaged his body for the last two years. Though it is impossible to directly link the incidence of cancer to working at Ground Zero, the frequency and types of cancer afflicting first responders strongly suggest a correlation.

Jon Stewart testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, June 11, 2019. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images) More

“I have been to many places in this world,” Alvarez said, “and done many things. But I can tell you that I did not want to be anywhere else but Ground Zero when I was there.”

Stewart, the final witness, spoke after Alvarez, using his time to castigate Congress for its inaction. Only about $2 billion remains in the VCF, and the fund’s general master, Rupa Bhattacharyya — who was also a witness on Tuesday morning — has said that it simply does not have the money to address 19,000 outstanding claims.

“Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak — to no one,” Stewart continued. “Shameful. It's an embarrassment to the country and it is a stain on this institution.”

Stewart was instrumental in the passage of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act in 2010. The biggest champion of the bill on Capitol Hill was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York’s junior senator and a contender for the Democratic nomination for the presidency.

Some of the empty chairs — as both Democrats and Republicans pointed out — reflected the subcommittee’s relatively small size, relative to that of the full committee. Even so, those empty chairs were a potent symbol of what Stewart saw as indifference on the part of Congress, whose members reliably tweet out “never forget” messages on September 11, but do little to enshrine that remembrance into extended medical coverage for first responders or support for families of the fallen.