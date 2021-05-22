'A hot market': Demand for office maintenance workers growing at rapid clip

Melody Hahm and Max Zahn
·7 min read

Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) within the last month announced plans to bring workers back to the office this summer, signaling that some major companies will return to in-person work before the Labor Day target that observers expected.

The trend may be a rude awakening for white collar employees eager to continue remote work over the coming months. But it’s welcome news for office cleaners, janitors, and security staff, many of whom lost their jobs when the pandemic brought widespread building closures. Even with staggered and limited re-openings, the demand for in-person support roles is growing at a rapid clip.

Indeed, the world’s largest job site, looked at how listings in the cleaning & sanitation sector have changed since prior to the pandemic. As of May 14, 2021, job postings in the industry were 46% higher than on Feb. 1, 2020, the month before the onset of the pandemic, according to data provided to Yahoo Finance.

While the world’s largest job site did not segment out security and facilities roles specifically in offices, the heightened awareness and focus on hygiene reflects how the coronavirus may be a tailwind for the foreseeable future.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: A cleaner a wearing personal protective equipment sprays disinfectant in an office in Grand Central amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in New York City, United States. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 230,000 lives with over 3.2 million cases. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
A cleaner a wearing personal protective equipment sprays disinfectant in an office in Grand Central amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in New York City, United States. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Employees who can sanitize and sterilize the office are among the most in demand, perhaps unsurprisingly. Linkedin (MSFT) job openings in sterilization, janitorial and custodial roles saw unprecedented growth in January 2021. The number of U.S. listings for those jobs increased 105% year-over-year before plummeting to 8% in March and rebounding slightly to 19.5% in April.

Similarly, as buildings open back up, employers are scrambling to find security guards, a trend that’s been consistent throughout 2021. In January, in-office security jobs posted on LinkedIn saw a 60% year-over-year increase before slowing to 28.3% in February and 34.3% in March, then rebounding to 61.4% for the month of April, showing the state of urgency for buildings to find the right personnel as they reopen.

‘Everybody was on pins and needles’

Workplace occupancy ticked up to 27.8% last week, according to a report from commercial security firm Kastle Systems, which tracks the average building use of employees at its sites across 10 major U.S. cities, including New York City and Los Angeles. Still, the occupancy rate remains well below pre-pandemic levels, and had only risen 1.7 percentage points over the past three weeks from 26.1%.

“It’s devastating what the pandemic did to us,” says Ena Softley, 63, a cleaner at the iconic 30-story office building 3 Times Square, in Manhattan. “We’re hoping things will very soon be able to open up at full capacity.”

Softley said her building required 55 cleaners before the pandemic but by last March the staff had dropped to 10. For the workers who kept their jobs, the work was terrifying, she said.

“Everybody was on pins and needles,” she says. “Don’t forget, people were dying around us. We were nervous and afraid. You had to be, to be human.”

She contracted COVID-19 last March, became severely ill, and didn’t return to work until two months later. By now, a few tenants have reopened their offices and the staff at her building has ticked up to 15, she said.

Her employer, building maintenance company Collins Building Services, has found jobs at other buildings for most of her former coworkers. But several of her former colleagues remain out of work, she said.

Supporters of the 32BJ SEIU commercial office cleaners union march along Sixth Avenue, joining similar rallies in cities nationwide to commemorate Justice for Janitors, a union campaign that transformed the janitorial industry by raising wages and benefits for hundreds of thousands of cleaners across the country, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Supporters of the 32BJ SEIU commercial office cleaners union march along Sixth Avenue, joining similar rallies in cities nationwide to commemorate Justice for Janitors on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Softley belongs to SEIU 32BJ, a union that represents 22,000 office cleaners in New York City. Last summer, the worst period of the downturn for the union’s office cleaners, 7,000 of them were out of work. Today, 4,000 still remain jobless, said Denis Johnston, vice president of SEIU 32BJ.

He estimates that office building occupancy in New York City stands between 15% and 20%, and acknowledged that office cleaners “are likely to see some contraction” even after the post-pandemic recovery. But he noted that heightened health awareness will require an increased workload to reopen and maintain office buildings at an elevated standard of cleanliness.

“For the enhanced sanitization — the enhanced frequency of cleaning high-touch areas in the lobby like door handles — cleaners are absolutely essential and critical to having the confidence building owners need convincing tenants they’re coming back to a safe, secure work environment,” Johnston says.

The uncertain future of the workplace

But it’s unclear how many companies will return to the office at all — and of those that do, how often they’ll require employees to come into work. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai told Yahoo Finance this week that 60% of his employees will return to the office a few days a week, while 20% will work in a new office location and another 20% will remain working from home permanently.

Jay Olshonsky, president and CEO of NAI Global, a worldwide network of commercial real estate firms, said many companies are assessing whether and how to return to the office, and what that means for their support staff.

NAI Global kept its New York City office open during the pandemic but only Olshonsky and a couple of coworkers opted to continue coming into work.

“We used to have cleaning in our offices and we stopped it two months into the pandemic, and haven’t turned it back on,” he says. “If there are two or three people in the office, you can keep your space clean.”

But he said that as the number of in-person employees increases, even companies that return with a hybrid approach will require an office support staff near pre-pandemic levels.

UNITED STATES - MAY 4: A cleaning crew worker walks through a near empty Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate repares to return to session on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MAY 4: A cleaning crew worker walks through a near empty Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate repares to return to session on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“When you get to a higher percentage of people, all those [services] go back on,” he says. “People expect offices to be clean and daily trash removed. The question is: How quickly does it come back?”

Johnston, the SEIU vice president, agreed.

“Whether or not a restroom is visited by 200 people daily, they use garbage cans that are on the floor, and nightly vacuuming and dusting are needed to get the office back up to standard,” he says.

Nicholas Bloom, a business management researcher at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, says he’s surveyed hundreds of firms and between 70% and 80% plan to institute a hybrid work model as the U.S. recovers from the pandemic.

He doesn’t believe that the number of support staff in hybrid offices will need to stay at pre-pandemic levels, in part because offices will seek lower density amid heightened health awareness and adherence to social distancing.

But he expects strong demand for office support workers in the short term as the economy recovers and the U.S. emerges from the pandemic.

“Employment for office support staff in the short run is good in a hot market,” he says. “Even though it appears COVID is not spread by surface touch, still firms are much more focused on cleaning.”

Max Zahn is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Find him on Twitter @MaxZahn.

Melody Hahm is Yahoo Finance’s West Coast correspondent. Follow her on Twitter @melodyhahm.

Read more:

Oatly goes public at $22.12 per share, 31% above its listing price

Jeannie Mai Jenkins fights to normalize mental health support: 'Everybody deserves to get that help'

JPMorgan, CVS, GM, Walgreens join corporate fight against laws targeting transgender kids

Warren Buffett: 'Chevron's not an evil company in the least'

Recommended Stories

  • These Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Will Carry You Through Any Market Mood

    In the Ice Age, mammoths were fabulous beasts of their time -- so much so that some geneticists are pursuing their revival by using new technology, such as writing DNA, to clone them back into existence. As mammoths of the healthcare industry, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) have been paying dividends for more than 10 consecutive years each (two of them for more than 45 years!).

  • WeWork reports quarterly loss of nearly $2.1 billion ahead of public listing

    WeWork said its business was recovering as more people returned to offices due to easing of COVID-19 curbs, after work-from-home arrangements last year weighed heavily on the company by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs. WeWork in March agreed to go public through a merger with BowX Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that valued it at $9 billion. The company, whose attempt at an initial public offering in 2019 spectacularly imploded due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style, said first-quarter revenue nearly halved to $598 million from a year ago.

  • ASML, Google Lead 5 Stocks That You Can Buy Now

    ASML and Google stock, which are on several IBD stock lists, are among several leaders flashing at least early entries right now.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy During the Sell-Off

    Three such stocks are aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) and industrial conglomerates 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR). Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space support the company with earnings and cash flow while the commercial aerospace businesses (Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney) embark on a multi-year recovery.

  • Treasury wants businesses to report bitcoin and dogecoin transactions over $10K

    'They are signaling 'we are going to get all kinds of indications of people spending crypotcurrency,' one observer said

  • Seven Retirement Myths Debunked

    Even the most common advice can lead to retirement planning mistakes. Here are some common myths, and why they should be taken with a large helping of salt.

  • ViacomCBS streaming head: We're 'extremely well-positioned' vs. WarnerMedia, Discovery

    ViacomCBS has been at the center of analyst chatter following the announcement of WarnerMedia and Discovery's merger.

  • Bauer K's 11, Dodgers beat Giants for fifth straight win

    A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1 Friday night. With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer (5-2) held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches. Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, was up for the drama in his first experience of the rivalry.

  • New airline Breeze Airways takes off May 27 with $39 fares, no middle seats and nonstop flights to smaller cities

    Breeze Airways, started by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is offering nonstop flights between smaller cities, a la Allegiant Air.

  • You Need This Much Retirement Savings At Your Age And Income

    Here's a practical, fast, easy-to-use way to tell if your retirement savings are on track, no matter what your age and income are.

  • Andy Cohen Says He'd 'Call Almost Any' Real Housewife for Parenting Tips

    Andy Cohen welcomed son Benjamin Allen, 2, via surrogate in February 2019

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Other Vets Fire Back at Ted Cruz for Calling U.S. Army 'Emasculated'

    Ted Cruz called the U.S. military "woke" and "emasculated" in response to a recruitment ad that showed a woman in uniform

  • Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Ethereum

    In general, a cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital currency protected by cryptography. Most cryptocurrencies rely on blockchain technology and a community of miners to validate transactions, store data, and mint new tokens. Since Bitcoin became a phenomenon in 2009, thousands of other cryptocurrencies have winked into existence, many powered by different blockchains and designed for different purposes.

  • These are the top stocks for hedge funds: Goldman Sachs

    Brian Sozzi breaks down the new Goldman Sachs note that highlights the most popular stocks across hedge funds and what could be driving these investors.

  • The Best Amazon Beauty Products That Won 2021 Readers' Choice Awards

    Not only do Allure readers know best, but they know how to shop efficiently, too. Shop this year's award winners, including an affordable self-tanner and breakthrough body acne treatment, on Amazon for a smooth shopping experience.

  • Prince Harry Accuses the Monarchy of Conspiring With the Media to Smear Meghan Markle With Bullying Claim

    KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has accused the British monarchy of conspiring with the media to smear his wife, Meghan Markle, in the days before their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.Harry made the incendiary claim in the closing minutes of the final episode of his new five-part documentary series on mental health as he discussed the fallout from the March interview with Oprah.Harry said, “Before the interview had aired, because of their headlines and the combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much.“That is heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried.”I’ve never had any anger through this, I’ve always had compassion.— Prince HarryIn alleging that the palace and the media conspired to discredit Meghan, Harry appears to be referencing a March 2 report in The Times of London that said Meghan had been accused of bullying and harassing staff when she was a working royal.The well-sourced report by royal reporter Valentine Low quoted details of an email sent by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former PR supremo, to Prince William’s private secretary. Knauf wrote: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”He added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”The email said: “I questioned if the Household policy on bullying and harassment applies to principals.”Buckingham Palace has said it is investigating the claim, which came in the days before the first Oprah sitdown aired.Harry also again referenced his bombshell claim that a member of the royal family questioned him about what color their baby’s skin was likely to be.He said: “The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable to a lot of people around the world, despite our unique privileged position.”Harry also said of the interview: “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.”Explosive Harry and Meghan Bio, ‘Finding Freedom,’ Will Be Updated With Fresh Royal FeudingHe also denied he was motivated by anger, saying: “I’ve never had any anger through this. I’ve always had compassion.”Harry also said that leaving the royal family was made extremely difficult for him: “Making this move was really scary. At every possible opportunity, the forces working against us tried to make it impossible.”In his final remarks, which effectively wrap up Oprah Winfrey’s show, Harry said: “I have no regrets, it is incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I am in a place where I feel I should have been four years ago.“I’m now more comfortable in my own skin. I don’t get panic attacks. I have learned more about myself in the last four years and 32 years before. I have my wife to thank for that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Almost half of US millennials ‘don’t know, believe or care if God exists’, study finds

    Four in ten millennials are atheists or apathetic towards God, an Arizona Christian University report found

  • Some residents are upset after weeks, months without mail

    Some upset residents in southwest Baltimore have been finding their mailboxes empty for weeks, sometimes months at a time. The U.S. Postal Service said it's due to setbacks at the Carroll Station Post Office. It's the same trip to the post office delivered with the same issues, again and again.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986