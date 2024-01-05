A major Northeast snowstorm, school shooting in Iowa and the Golden Bachelor's wedding

Good morning, folks. Tomorrow is the Twelfth Day of Christmas, marking an official end to the holiday. For many people, it’s also time to take down the tree . Now, on to the news.

Around 20 million Americans in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are under a winter storm alert this weekend. It’s the first of two big storms expected to hit the U.S. over the next week.

This weekend: Some areas, including Boston, may get as much as 12 inches of snow. Ice could also make conditions hazardous. [Fox Weather]

Next week: A second major cross-country storm is projected to bring heavy snow, rain and potentially severe thunderstorms to more than 40 states. [AccuWeather]

Be prepared: Consider stocking up on nonperishable food, water, plastic bags and containers and emergency medical supplies just in case. [CNN]

💍 ‘Golden Wedding’

Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wed in a televised ceremony with many former Bachelor contestants in attendance. “You have my heart, and I have yours,” Turner said during his vows. [Variety]

➡️ Iowa school shooting

A sixth grader was killed and five people were injured in a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa during the first morning back from the holiday break. The gunman, a 17-year-old student, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. [New York Times]

🌍 A plan for Gaza

Under a new postwar plan proposed by Israel’s defense minister, non-Hamas Palestinians would run Gaza, Israel would retain security control and a multinational force would rebuild the territory. [BBC News]

🏀 Jokic’s buzzer beater

The Nuggets beat the Warriors 130-127 after Nikola Jokić hit a 40-foot shot at the final buzzer. He summed up the play afterward: “It went in. I’m happy.” [Yahoo Sports]

💰 Harriet Tubman coins

The U.S. Mint released commemorative coins honoring abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s lifework. The department’s director called them “truly stunning works of art.” [CNN]

⛳ Over in golf: Round 2 of the Sentry starts at 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel and Peacock. [Golf Channel]

🎞️ Sci-fi fans can watch the futuristic thriller Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, on Prime Video. [AV Club]

🎬 If you’re looking for something that'll tug on heartstrings: Schitt’s Creek lead Dan Levy stars in the new Netflix film Good Grief. [The Guardian]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Check the forecast in your area. Read your daily horoscope . Play the Daily Crossword .

In 1933, construction on the Golden Gate Bridge began . Then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt pushed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., four years later to officially open it. [AP]

The Golden Globes are this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. My Yahoo Entertainment colleague Taryn Ryder tells us what to expect.

Lily: Jo Koy is hosting. Who is he and what can we expect from him?

Taryn: Koy, a comedian who dated Chelsea Handler, just signed a Netflix deal for two specials. He plans to “ poke fun ” at the Globes but “in a way where we're still celebrating.”

Lily: Who’s poised to have a big night?

Taryn: Succession will sweep. Maestro’s Bradley Cooper will get off to a strong awards season start and Barbenheimer mania should continue.

Lily: Be honest: Are the Globes worth watching this year?

Taryn: Yes. If not for the stars (Margot Robbie! Leo! Taylor Swift!) then to see if anyone lets their guard down more than usual. This is the show where everyone drinks.

Thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson is now a video game legend after becoming the first person to “beat” the original 1984 version of Nintendo’s Tetris, a feat that was once thought impossible. His initial reaction after his surprise victory: “I can’t feel my fingers!” [AP]

