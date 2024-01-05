A major Northeast snowstorm, school shooting in Iowa and the Golden Bachelor's wedding
Good morning, folks. Tomorrow is the Twelfth Day of Christmas, marking an official end to the holiday. For many people, it’s also time to . Now, on to the news.
NEED TO KNOW
Around 20 million Americans in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are under a winter storm alert this weekend. It’s the first of two big storms expected to hit the U.S. over the next week.
This weekend: Some areas, including Boston, may get as much as of snow. Ice could also make conditions hazardous. [Fox Weather]
Next week: A second major is projected to bring heavy snow, rain and potentially severe thunderstorms to more than 40 states. [AccuWeather]
Be prepared: Consider on nonperishable food, water, plastic bags and containers and emergency medical supplies just in case. [CNN]
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
💍 ‘Golden Wedding’
Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wed in a with many former Bachelor contestants in attendance. “You have my heart, and I have yours,” Turner said during his vows. [Variety]
➡️ Iowa school shooting
A sixth grader was killed and five people were injured in a at Perry High School in Iowa during the first morning back from the holiday break. The gunman, a 17-year-old student, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. [New York Times]
🌍 A plan for Gaza
Under a new proposed by Israel’s defense minister, non-Hamas Palestinians would run Gaza, Israel would retain security control and a multinational force would rebuild the territory. [BBC News]
🏀 Jokic’s buzzer beater
The Nuggets beat the Warriors 130-127 after Nikola Jokić hit a at the final buzzer. He summed up the play afterward: “It went in. I’m happy.” [Yahoo Sports]
💰 Harriet Tubman coins
The U.S. Mint released honoring abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s lifework. The department’s director called them “truly stunning works of art.” [CNN]
WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY
⛳ Over in golf: Round 2 of the Sentry at 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel and Peacock. [Golf Channel]
🎞️ Sci-fi fans the futuristic thriller Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, on Prime Video. [AV Club]
🎬 If you’re looking for something that'll tug on heartstrings: Schitt’s Creek lead Dan Levy in the new Netflix film Good Grief. [The Guardian]
☀️ And don’t forget to: Check the in your area. Read your daily . Play .
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1933, construction on the Golden Gate Bridge . Then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt pushed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., four years later to officially open it. [AP]
3 QUESTIONS
The Golden Globes are this on CBS. My Yahoo Entertainment colleague Taryn Ryder tells us what to expect.
Lily: Jo Koy is hosting. Who is he and what can we expect from him?
Taryn: Koy, a comedian who dated Chelsea Handler, just signed a Netflix deal for two specials. He plans to “” at the Globes but “in a way where we're still celebrating.”
Lily: Who’s poised to have a big night?
Taryn: Succession will sweep. Maestro’s Bradley Cooper will get off to a strong awards season start and Barbenheimer mania should continue.
Lily: Be honest: Are the Globes worth watching this year?
Taryn: Yes. If not for the stars (Margot Robbie! Leo! Taylor Swift!) then to see if anyone lets their guard down more than usual. This is the show where everyone drinks.
Get more from Taryn: Read her .
FEEL-GOOD MOMENT
Thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson is now a video game legend after becoming the the original 1984 version of Nintendo’s Tetris, a feat that was once thought impossible. His initial reaction after his surprise victory: “I can’t feel my fingers!” [AP]
Have a lovely day. See you next week!
💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Want to sleep better or lower your anxiety? Adding to your diet might help. [Today]
