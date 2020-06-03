A 'Me Too' moment in the struggle for racial justice

COVID-19 came and I was a little amazed at how relatively quickly everyone around the world actually complied and began to shelter in place. Shortly thereafter, I was even more surprised that some African-Americans, some highly intelligent and educated, told me that black people can’t get it.

I don’t know how that myth started. Blacks in North America suffered two and a half centuries of slavery until emancipation, nearly a century of Jim Crow after the end of Reconstruction, 60 years of separate but equal until Brown v. Board of Education and decades of ongoing housing discrimination.

So it’s understandable that they hoped there would be at least one thing in the world, a virus that originated in China, that at least wouldn’t hit them harder than it did everyone else.

Blacks were disabused of that idea pretty quickly. Black people are not immune. In fact, blacks have been disproportionately affected by this virus. They are less likely to be tested and more likely to be infected and more likely to die from it.

Over the past few months, along with the rest of America, we have learned how COVID-19 attacks the lungs and makes breathing difficult. It has been described as feeling like an elephant is sitting on your chest as you are gasping for air. The images and the accounts of patients in intensive care for COVID-19 almost all involve severe shortness of breath. The local and federal governments took great measures to ensure that hospitals had ventilators. Doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep patients oxygenated.

Blacks are still trying to process the overwhelming evidence that black people are dying at a faster rate. But the national discussion has moved on to lifting restrictions and going back to work without much consideration of moving resources and putting in place safeguards for the most vulnerable communities.

In my mind, that read as “black people are dying at a faster rate and I guess some of your brothers and sisters are just going to have to die.” (“Brothers and sisters” is not the term that I used in my head.) It left me feeling devalued, expendable, someone who doesn’t matter. It signaled to me that my brothers and sisters, family, mother in a nursing home, my African-American friends and community, are all just collateral damage.

As blacks continue to try to wrap their head around the data and the need for more frontline health care workers, they remember Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician who was fatally shot while asleep in her bedroom by police executing a no-knock warrant. They also remember Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year old black man who was pursued and killed by armed white residents in a coastal South Georgia town.

As we came together, sheltered in place and sacrificed together to attack this common enemy that literally robs us of our breath, Memorial Day weekend was supposed to symbolize a bit of a turning point.

A COVID-19 patient using a ventilator rests while his blood goes through a kidney dialysis machine at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 21. (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) More

Yet in the cruelest of ironies, on the very weekend America began to lift more restrictions, and then the message from the president was that we would be able to exhale together as a nation, COVID-19’s foot remained on the chest of black people and law enforcement had its knee on George Floyd’s neck.

Again, blacks are on the frontlines. This is already a very difficult time for everyone. There’s a little more sadness, pressure and tension in all of our lives. Although it is said that we’re all in it together, we are all experiencing it differently.

Throughout this pandemic we have attempted to define what is taking place with terms like: the new normal, the next normal and the world has changed as we know it. We’ve also referred to this as a time of reflection — when we can check in with ourselves and take inventory on who we are and who we want to be individually and collectively. It’s a time where we should learn a new skill, take up a language and work on some new projects.