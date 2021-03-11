A nation divided: How Meghan and Harry's interview caused shock waves in the U.K.

Eve Hartley
·Producer, Reporter
·7 min read

LONDON — Most Britons waking up on Monday morning had not yet watched the full version of Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. The program had aired Sunday on CBS for a U.S. audience but was not screened on U.K. broadcaster ITV until the next evening.

Instead, the couple’s most shocking claims — that an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns” over the skin tone of their then-unborn child, Archie, and how dark it might be, and Meghan’s mental health struggles — were first brought to the attention of the nation in short sound bites, which were then analyzed in a frenzy by breakfast TV hosts and social media commentators.

What followed those early reactions were scenes not seen by many in the country since the Brexit referendum: bitter, finger-pointing disputes played out both on national television and in people’s homes.

While the decision to leave the European Union split the U.K. along lines hard to define, the opposing sides that emerged in this debate — to be supportive of Harry and Meghan, or of “the Firm” helmed by Queen Elizabeth II — appeared to be a more clear-cut divide between generations.

Holly, 26, who once worked in Buckingham Palace as a tour guide and is a self-professed supporter of the royal family, was somewhat surprised to find herself in the center of “an explosive mother-daughter argument” just hours after watching the interview.

The Manchester-based pair have regularly bonded over royal moments. Whenever pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children were released, the two would text them to each other.

But this time, their monarchy-themed conversation turned sour.

“After [the interview], my mum sent me a message that said, ‘Happy news that it’s a baby girl — but I completely disagree with the rest of it,’” Holly, whose mom is 56, told Yahoo News. “She said, ‘I don’t know why they’ve done this, they’ve got what they wanted.’”

Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in March 2020. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Holly said that after their discussion, she was left feeling “wound up” and “emotionally disappointed” that her mom, who declined a request to be interviewed for this piece, didn’t seem to recognize that what she argued was an example of the “inherent systemic racism” the royal family has been accused of perpetuating.

The former Buckingham Palace guide also felt there was potential hypocrisy at play regarding her mom’s feelings toward another royal — Princess Diana — who gave an interview to the BBC in 1995, three years after she separated from Prince Charles, and who died in a Paris car crash two years later.

“I think it’s really weird generationally that parents see Diana as their best friend, and my mum thought her interview, which I think was really similar, all those years ago was outstanding and it was brave and incredible, but then don’t see the same about Meghan,” Holly said.

A snap YouGov poll after Winfrey’s interview was aired in the U.K. found there was a significant difference of opinion among generations with regard to support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Nearly half (48 percent) of respondents ages 18-24 said they feel more sympathy for Harry and Meghan, while 15 percent are more sympathetic to the senior royals. Britons ages 25-49 are split: 28 percent are supportive of Harry and Meghan, while 24 percent sympathize with the senior royals.

But for people age 50 and older, the poll showed that sympathies flipped in favor of the senior royals and the queen, 46 percent to 13 percent. Poll numbers rose even further among respondents age 65 and older, with 55 percent feeling more sympathy for the queen.

“I think it was just an opportunity for the duchess to get some publicity more than anything else,” said Ajit, 51, who spoke to Yahoo News outside Buckingham Palace. “I just think it was too American. Yes, there is a role and an expectation of a role, and if you don’t like that, step out, and that’s fine, but don’t then expect anything else.”

Ajit also said he didn’t find Meghan’s accusations that a senior royal raised “concerns” over the child’s skin tone as serious.

“It’s not a racist statement. I don’t think it is at all,” he said.

Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George&#39;s Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan and Harry with their baby, Archie, at Windsor Castle in 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters)

The age divide was something that Sarah, 28, also experienced with her “staunch royalist” father, who is 70 years old.

“My dad said, ‘Did you see that awful interview with Harry and Meghan?’” she told Yahoo News. “He said, ‘It was absolutely disgraceful the way that they were talking about the royal family. It’s just them trying to make drama for the sake of it.’”

Sarah said she tried to defend Harry and Meghan but was met with hostility.

“Harry and Meghan’s interview is now in the box of ‘We can’t speak about this without arguing,’ alongside Brexit,” she said. “On Tuesday, it was a bit awkward at breakfast, but at least so far, my mum is staying out of it.”

Migena, 26, FaceTimed her parents, who were in their home country of Albania, after the interview aired. She said the family conversation nose-dived when they began discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“My dad was saying, ‘Why do you believe her?’” she said, referring to Meghan’s comments about racism within the royal family and her mental health struggles. “I told him, ‘Why don’t you believe her? What does she have to gain from lying?’”

Migena said the argument left her feeling “triggered,” and that she believed the British press had been a factor in her father’s views of Meghan.

In the interview, Meghan described the couple’s interaction with the British press and said, “From the beginning of our relationship, they were so attacking and incited so much racism.”

In addition to disagreements happening in the privacy of people’s homes, fiery disputes have played out on national television.

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan looks on as he takes his daughter Elise to school, after he left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV, following his long-running criticism of Prince Harry&#39;s wife Meghan, in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Talk show host Piers Morgan quit “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Piers Morgan, a co-host of British broadcaster ITV’s current affairs program “Good Morning Britain,” led the charge Monday morning in airing his opinions of the highly anticipated interview.

One of the widely shared clips was Meghan’s admission about her mental state during her time with the royal family. She told Winfrey that at one point she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and contemplated suicide while pregnant with Archie. She said she was told she couldn’t seek help because “it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Addressing her comments, Morgan questioned whether the duchess was being truthful about having suicidal thoughts, saying he “didn’t believe a word” of it.

The TV host’s comments were condemned by mental health charities, and an online campaign saw over 41,000 complaints lodged to Ofcom, the government-approved regulatory authority for the broadcasting industry in the U.K. One of the complaints about Morgan was reportedly from the Duchess of Sussex herself.

On Tuesday morning, the day after the full interview had aired in the U.K., Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after clashing with fellow presenter Alex Beresford.

Beresford had defended the couple and hit out at Morgan, saying: “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

By Tuesday evening, Morgan had left his role at ITV. His exit was both celebrated and mourned, in somewhat equal measure, as his co-host Susanna Reid addressed on the program on Wednesday.

Reid said Morgan “has many critics and he has many fans,” and “he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.”

“You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview,” she said.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William breaks silence after Meghan and Harry's interview

    Prince William said Thursday that Britain's royals were not racist after Meghan Markle said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed member of the family had asked about their then-unborn son's skin tone and how dark it might be.

  • Thanks to Winfrey and royals, CBS morning show makes history

    For the first time on record, CBS' morning news show on Monday had a bigger audience than ABC's “Good Morning America” and NBC's “Today” show, the Nielsen company said. The show featured Winfrey talking about her explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan that aired the night before on CBS, along with some outtakes that hadn't been aired. Nielsen records that date back to 1991 reveal that there had never been a single day that “CBS This Morning,” nor any of its predecessors, beat their two rivals.

  • Native American vaccination rates skyrocket as tribe help others despite Internet challenges

    Native American tribes are pulling off many of the most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns in the U.S., bucking stereotypes about tribal governments.The big picture: Despite severe technological barriers, some tribes are vaccinating their members so efficiently, and at such high rates, that they've been able to branch out and offer coronavirus vaccines to people outside of their tribes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Native Americans are one of the most at-risk groups for contracting and dying from the coronavirus. But tribal nations have rallied to get members vaccinated and helped nearby communities while major cities have struggled with rollouts.Details: Tribes, which are sovereign nations that can set their own eligibility criteria, immediately got doses and launched vigorous campaigns on vaccines.The White Earth Nation in Minnesota was so successful in early vaccinations that it immediately began vaccinating non-tribal members, Minnesota Public Radio reports. The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado last week said after it has vaccinated 1,900 of its tribal members and staff it will offer 2,000 doses to the general public. Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, the tribe of Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland, also started offering doses to nearby residents after tribal members received theirs. Several tribes in Oklahoma have, too.An AP analysis of federal data showed Native Americans were getting vaccinated at a rate higher than all but five states by February's end.What they're saying: "White Earth has done a phenomenal job, vaccinating nearly 90% of elders in Mahnomen County, extending eligibility to Native and non-Native adults in the community ... I am proud to be a White Earth member," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tweeted after getting her vaccine."This shows when we state and federal governments trust tribal governments to take care of their communities, they go above and beyond for their members and neighbors," Flanagan, who lost her brother to the coronavirus, told Axios.Between the lines: The early success is even more impressive when taking into account the dismal state of internet access on tribal lands. A 2019 FCC report shows that 36% of housing units on tribal land have no access to broadband — compared to 8% on non-tribal land. In 2019, the American Indian Policy Institute found that 18% of tribal reservation residents have no internet access at home, wireless or land-based. Three Indigenous principles have helped provide the impetus to get vaccinated, according to activist Allie Young, a citizen of the Navajo Nation:Recognize how Native Americans' actions will impact the next seven generations.Act in honor of ancestors who fought to ensure their survival and elders who carry on their traditions and cultures.Hold on to ancestral knowledge in the ongoing fight to protect Mother Earth. The bottom line: The vaccination campaign worked largely through word of mouth and tribal outreach. But chronic underfunding, mismanagement at the federally run Indian Health Service and poor technological infrastructure still mean that Native Americans often can't access telemedicine and other important services."We knew how to reach our population, despite these obstacles, because we've been having to overcome these obstacles for some time already," said Abigail Echo-Hawk, Seattle Indian Health Board's chief research officer and member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma. "That doesn't mean you let it continue."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Meghan Markle Made a Formal Complaint Over Piers Morgan's Comments About Her

    The episode is now being investigated.

  • Osaka's sister Mari retires, saying she 'didn't enjoy' tennis

    Mari Osaka, the elder sister of four-time major-winner Naomi Osaka, has retired from tennis at the age of 24, explaining "it was a journey which I didn't enjoy".

  • Why Crypto Experts Can't See Dogecoin Hitting $1 Despite Elon Musk, Mark Cuban Backing

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will not find it easy to reach the $1 mark, even as the joke cryptocurrency attracts a celebrity fan following extending from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to Snoop Dogg. Experts have their say on the matter: Reality Bites: Kadan Stadelmann, chief technology officer at Komodo, a blockchain solutions provider said on the topic of DOGE reaching $1, “we aren’t currently seeing this even with increased adoption by Mark Cuban and other NBA owners,” Cointelegraph reported. “For it to genuinely be considered ‘future money,’ the narrative of DOGE as a meme coin will have to erode.” It worth noting that Komodo recently launched a decentralized exchange dubbed DogeDEX for users to trade in the cryptocurrency without intermediaries such as brokers. Math Doesn’t Add Up: Stadelmann brought up the amount of DOGE minted each day, which is 10,000 per minute or 14.4 million per day or 5.2 billion per year. The yearly uptick represents just over 4% of the total circulating supply of 128.701 billion DOGE. The joke cryptocurrency needs $806,000 of new fiat plus existing inflow to maintain its value of nearly $0.056 at press time. DOGE co-founder Billy Markus said last month that for DOGE to reach would take market capitalization in excess of “actual companies that provide services to millions” like Boeing BA (NYSE: BA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP). DOGE Is Fun And Games: Joel Edgerton, chief operation officer of bitFlyer, a cryptocurrency exchange told Cointelegraph that DOGE is more for fun rather than solving real-life problems and its value remains unproven. “Any asset can reach a certain price target if people are willing to pay for it. However, that type of momentum investing, without underlying value, is pure speculation,” said Edgerton. Some Contending Thoughts: Musk said last month that DOGE actually has an advantage over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as even though the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency seems inflationary it is “not meaningfully so (fixed # of coins per unit time).” Pointing to BTC, Musk said it was “deflationary to a fault.” BTC traded 3.75% higher at $55,946.09 at press time. Cuban, whose Mavericks basketball team has started accepting DOGE as payment for tickets and merchandise thinks DOGE has an educational role to play as it can teach people the economics of supply and demand. See Also: Such Doge, Not Much Wow! Mark Cuban 'Making A Mistake' With Dogecoin Payments, Says Long-Time Crypto Bull The “Shark Tank” investor said this week if enough Mavericks merchandise is purchased by fans, the currency could hit the mark. KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said that DOGE could be used to transact in hotels, restaurants, or cinemas in the future, according to Cointelegraph. “Compared to Bitcoin, DOGE is more suitable to be futures money for higher supply, lower price, and faster transactions. It’s tailored for daily payment, and its community culture can easily resonate with the general public.” Photo by Dogeloverforever on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Theta Coin Has Spiked Over 900% This YearSuch Freedom, Much Wow! Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Without A Centralized Broker© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hold a press briefing

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hold a briefing at the White House.

  • Netflix 'test' pushes password sharers to get their own account

    The days of Netflix taking a lax stance toward password sharing may be coming to an end.

  • Major storm developing in the West with heavy snow, flooding rain

    Two storms are moving across the country on Thursday bringing with it mudslide threats, flooding rain, heavy snow and damaging thunderstorms. The first storm brought up to a foot of snow to the Dakotas and Minnesota as well as damaging winds, hail and tornado warnings that were sparked by this storm from Kansas to Minnesota. The second storm hit California hard on Wednesday with 1 to 2 inches of rain that caused a mudslide in southern California and prompted mandatory evacuations in Silverado Canyon.

  • Meghan Markle’s Alleged Email to Palace About False Kate Middleton Claims Revealed

    A new report from Harper's Bazaar claims that Meghan Markle sent an email about not making Kate Middleton cry over flower girl dresses. Scroll to see what Meghan allegedly wrote.

  • Ant Group CEO resigns for personal reasons

    The CEO of Ant Group, the world’s biggest financial technology company, has resigned from the company due to personal reasons. Ant Group thanked Simon Hu on Friday for his contributions to the business. Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company by sales volume, spun off its Alipay payments service to create the company that became Ant Group.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • This is how much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    Based on the best data, one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, for at least 21 days.

  • Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman dismissed Mohamed Benten as minister for the haj and umrah, a position with a leading role in organising Islam's annual pilgrimage, a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) said on Friday. State minister, Issam ben Saeed, was appointed acting minister. Haj and Umrah, which generated billions of dollars each year before the pandemic, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

  • Pakistan candidate backed by PM Khan elected Senate chairman

    Lawmakers in Pakistan's upper house of parliament on Friday re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman, a win seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber. Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani, from the Balochistan Awami Party backed by Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote in the 100-seat house. Seven ballots in favor of Ghilani and one vote for both Gilani and Sanjrani were invalidated because they were improperly stamped, according to Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah who supervised the vote.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Trump's own Pentagon chief says rioters wouldn't have stormed the Capitol if it hadn't been for the president's speech

    "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's speech?" he asked.