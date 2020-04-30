A night at Trump's D.C. hotel, the GOP hot spot emptied by coronavirus

“Hello, Ms. Weinberger.”

In better times, it might be impressive when a security guard you’ve never met before opens the door of a five-star hotel and greets you by name. It might mean that you’re important, or at least that someone is trying to make you feel important. But during the coronavirus pandemic, this sort of personalized greeting comes with the sinking realization that you may well be the only guest to have checked in that day.

It was just after 5 p.m. at the Trump International Hotel, and in normal times, guests are greeted by white-coated doormen, but this day it was just the security guard, followed by a cheery blonde wearing a mask at the reception desk. (When Jana Winter showed up an hour or so later, the greeting outside was initially chillier; a different staff member cracked open the door and demanded photo identification. But once identified as a guest, she was quickly let inside.)

We were offered bottles of water, escorted up to our executive room on the fifth floor and then left to figure out what exactly we should do. We envisioned perhaps dozens of staff devoted to the remaining few guests, perhaps a stranded Gulf prince or a few devoted GOP insiders.

We saw none of that.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (AP/Mark Tenally) More

If we imagined we’d be like Eloise at the Plaza, under the lockdown the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., is more like a scene from “Cheers” in hell: You can sit at the bar, but no drinks are served, and everybody knows your name because you’re the only ones there.

Much has been written about the Trump International Hotel, located just a few blocks from the White House in the historic Old Post Office, which the president’s business transformed from a dank food court into a five-star hotel decorated in ornate fabrics, crystal chandeliers and ubiquitous gilding. Until mid-March, it also served as a meeting place for D.C.’s Republican power brokers.

The hotel has also faced a slew of lawsuits, and allegations that the president is using his office to benefit his business, particularly since it has attracted foreign guests who are in Washington to lobby the Trump administration.

Now, however, the near-empty hotel is faced with a different dilemma: It is, like so many businesses during the pandemic-forced shutdown, facing genuine economic hardship, but any attempt the Trump Organization makes to seek relief comes with an inherent conflict of interest. After all, how can a hotel owned by the Trump family business ask for help from a government run by Trump? But that is exactly what it’s done.

Eric Trump, the third child of the president and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, confirmed to the New York Times last week that the business was in discussion with the General Services Administration, the government agency in charge of the lease, to modify its terms. (Eric Trump did not respond to a request for comment from Yahoo News. The GSA did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)

The American flag hangs in the Trump International Hotel on Feb. 3. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) More

We wanted to see just how badly the hotel had been hit by the shutdown, and knowing that with the bars and restaurants closed, staying overnight seemed the only way to get inside, we booked a room. In a lobby usually bustling with politicians, GOP glitterati and Trump world figures, the bar had been stripped down: the velvet throne-like barstools are gone, and the tables have been moved apart in anticipation of social distancing guidelines when things reopen.