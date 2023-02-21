A Pokémon Direct event will take place on February 27th

Pokémon fans have something to look forward to early next week. The latest Pokémon Presents event is slated for February 27th (that's Pokémon Day, fact fans) at 9AM ET. As is often the case with these livestreams, The Pokémon Company hasn't given too much away about what's in store. However, it did say the livestream will run for around 20 minutes. You'll be able to watch it on The Official Pokémon YouTube channel .

The smart money is on news about paid expansions or other updates to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet , which arrived in November. The pair were in rough shape when they debuted and Game Freak and Nintendo have been working to resolve the technical issues . Still, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies between them in the first weekend (making it the fastest-selling game launch in Nintendo’s history) and over 20 million by the end of 2022. So, there's clearly a large audience that would lap up DLC.

Given how recently Pokémon Scarlet and Violet dropped and the buggy nature of the games, it may be a little too early to reveal the next mainline entries in the series. It's possible that we may learn details about Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch through the Switch Online service . This would make sense, as Pokémon Day marks the anniversary of the first games in the series — Pokémon Red and Green debuted in Japan on February 27th, 1996. The stream also may include details on updates to games like Pokémon Masters Ex , Pokémon Unite , Pokémon TCG Live and Pokémon Go .

Speaking of Pokémon Go, this past weekend saw developer Niantic ask players to stay away from a public park in Las Vegas unless they bought a $30 pass to join an event. An extra 17,000 people who did not pay for the event are said to have shown up , leading to spotty connections and a disrupted experience for many. Niantic offered players who paid for a ticket some in-game goodies to make up for the issues.