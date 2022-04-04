A ‘resounding no’ to stagflation amid strong labor market: PNC Asset Management CIO

Thomas Hum
·Writer
·3 min read

Investor concerns about the health of the overall economy were tentatively quelled from last week’s strong jobs report for the month of March. However, questions remain about the true strength of the economy amid slowing growth and resulting stagflation fears.

According to PNC (PNC) Asset Management Group Chief Investment Officer Amanda Agati, the answer to the question of looming stagflation is a “resounding no.”

“You just have to admit that the labor market is very strong here and very healthy,” Agati told Yahoo Finance Live. “Yes, there's still room for recovery from here, but certainly very tight. And so in a stagflationary environment, we usually see a much weaker labor market and jobs backdrop than what we're seeing today.”

And although Agati does not believe circumstances appear dire enough to begin sounding the stagflation alarm, she acknowledges that markets are entering a state of slowing growth.

“So, yes, we are in a slowing expansion phase of the cycle. We have to be honest about that,” she added. “The rate of change is certainly slowing, but with such a strong jobs report and a tight labor market, I don't think we can say that it's stagflationary at any time soon here, and certainly not as of today.”

Agati joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stagflation and the labor market in light of the strong jobs report for the month of March. PNC Asset Management Group, a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., is a relationship-based provider of investment, planning, banking, and fiduciary services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

The March jobs report saw a non-farm payrolls increase of 431,000 against an expected 490,000 and an upwardly revised 750,000 in February. The unemployment rate, however, came in lower than expected at 3.6% — down 0.2% from February’s 3.8% — against a forecasted 3.7%, marking the 15th consecutive month of expansion for the U.S. labor force.

Growing stagflation fears

Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the consequences of sustained inflation and the Federal Reserve’s actions in order to combat it. Investing legend Bill Gross, best known for co-founding PIMCO, recently warned of the possibility of stagflation over the coming few years. The FOMC will convene again from May 3-4, when the next round of rate hikes is expected to further pump the brakes on surging prices.

“It's hard to argue that anybody is getting by unscathed. I mean, we're definitely seeing broad-based price increases across the board,” Agati said. “And so this is definitely a sustained inflationary environment. We had hoped at the beginning of the year that we were going to start to see by now more supply chain normalization to help take some of the inflationary fire out of the backdrop. Obviously, that is not materializing at all.”

Agati believes that the Q1 earnings season will be especially telling in how companies and the broader market are navigating elevated prices.

“We're sitting at profitability levels that are basically at cycle, if not record, highs,” she added. “And so, the key will be, will companies have been able to pass through or continue to pass through price increases and maintain this profitability backdrop? Or are we going to start to see that pinch come into effect in earnings season?”

Thomas Hum is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @thomashumTV

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Ray Dalio: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

    Bridgewater Associates Founder and Co-CIO Ray Dalio weighs in on the current economic backdrop.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Durable goods orders decline in February

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down the February final durable goods report.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as EU eyes more sanctions against Russia

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as investors monitored the potential for more sanctions against Russia amid ongoing concerns over inflation and global economic growth.

  • Tech Leads Share Gains as Musk Buys Twitter Stock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets began the week with modest moves across assets as investors assess the latest central bank commentary and developments in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTech

  • Goldman Poll Finds Insurers With $13 Trillion Expect a U.S. Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Insurance executives who oversee more than $13 trillion in assets expect the U.S. to enter a recession in the near future, according to an annual survey conducted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv War

  • Russian rouble reverses losses, stocks up as markets eye more Russia-Ukraine talks

    Investors were watching developments around what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, as well as risks of new western sanctions against Moscow on top of unprecedented penalties already imposed. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed.

  • AMD Buys Networking Technology Maker Pensando for $1.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is acquiring closely held Pensando Systems Inc. to add chips and software used to route information inside computer systems. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in Moldova

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Hasbro Adds Gaming-Industry Veterans to Board at It Faces Proxy Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc. added two industry veterans to its board as the company looks to expand its digital-gaming business while fending off a proxy fight.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaElizabeth

  • Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in Moldo

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • India's antitrust body to probe Zomato, Swiggy over neutrality

    India's antitrust watchdog has ordered an investigation of food delivery companies Zomato Ltd and Swiggy over the companies' apps being "neutral" platforms, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Monday. The order comes months after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) asked the CCI to investigate the companies for breaching platform neutrality by providing priority to exclusive contractors. "A conflict of interest situation has arisen in the present case, both with regard to Swiggy as well as Zomato ... which may come in the way of them acting as neutral platforms," the CCI said in an order.

  • India orders antitrust investigation into Zomato and Swiggy conduct

    The Indian antitrust watchdog ordered a wide-ranging investigation into the conduct of food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy on Monday following a complaint from the National Restaurant Association of India, a body that represents over 50,000 restaurants in the country. The Competition Commission of India acknowledged a series of allegations (PDF) -- including food delivery firms' practice of bundling delivery services with customers' food orders, masking data from restaurant partners, operating cloud kitchens, "unfair and one-sided contracts" with the outlets, delayed payment cycle, and charging of exorbitant commission -- and said they are worth probing to see if they violate the law.

  • With Musk's Stake in Twitter, Investing Becomes Tougher Than Trading the Shares

    Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has long used Twitter's social media platform to communicate to his followers (numbering more than 80M) about his businesses, including Tesla , SpaceX, and transportation company The Boring Co., as well as to sometimes goof off or seemingly joke around. In a 13G filing with the Security and Exchange Commission released on Monday morning, Elon Musk Revocable Trust (Elon Musk is the sole trustee) revealed ownership of 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, which based on Twitter's annual report, published in February, is good for a rough 9.2% "passive" stake in the firm. This makes Musk, Twitter's largest outside shareholder.

  • Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance

    In her office at a nonprofit in central Nebraska, Karen Rathke routinely encounters residents still stung by the pandemic and hoping to get help with their rent. Rathke, president of the Heartland United Way, was hoping to tap into an additional $120 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance to help them. Many other states have in recent months returned tens of millions of dollars in unused rental assistance because they have so few renters — but only Nebraska has flat out refused the aid.

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • Talk of new sanctions on Russia weighs down the euro

    The euro edged lower on Monday after Germany and France said a new round of sanctions targeting Russia were needed amid "very clear clues" of war crimes in Ukraine. The euro, which has been under pressure due to worries about the economic damage from the war in Ukraine, slipped 0.15% versus the dollar to park at $1.1031 at 0755 GMT, not too far from last month's almost two-year trough of $1.0806. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed and that there were clear indications Russian forces committed war crimes.