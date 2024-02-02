A stronger ‘Pineapple Express’ to hit California, a ‘Squid Game’ sneak peek and Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One team change

Good morning, all. If you need something to do this weekend, now’s the perfect time to watch the Oscars Best Picture nominees ahead of next month’s ceremony. Now, on to the news.

Democratic presidential primaries begin

The race for the Democratic presidential nomination officially kicks off tomorrow in South Carolina — the state that resurrected Joe Biden’s struggling presidential campaign in 2020.

Why S.C.: President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to rearrange the primary calendar, citing in part the state’s more racially diverse electorate. [AP]

Strong polling: A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 74% of potential Democratic primary voters support Biden over his challengers, self-help author Marianne Williamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips. [Yahoo News]

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will move from long-time team Mercedes to Ferrari after the 2024 season. “I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge,” he said. [CNN]

🌧️ ‘Pineapple Express’ storms

The first of two “Pineapple Express” storms in California set multiple daily rainfall records and caused widespread flooding. A potentially more powerful one is expected over the weekend. [Fox Weather]

💊 Medicare drug prices

The Biden administration sent offers to the drugmakers of 10 popular medications for older adults, launching an effort to make drug prices more affordable for Medicare recipients. [USA Today]

🐶 Dogs that live the longest

A new study found that smaller dogs and those with elongated noses, like Lancashire Heelers and Tibetan Spaniels, tend to live longer than larger breeds and those with flattened faces. [New York Times]

📺 1st look at ‘Squid Game’

Netflix shared a short clip from the upcoming second season of its hit series Squid Game. It begins right where protagonist Gi-hun left off, bright hair and all. [Rolling Stone]

📺 Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the TV remake inspired by the original 2005 film, premiered on Prime Video. (More on that below.) [Deadline]

🎬 The spy comedy Argylle, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill, is now in theaters. [CNN]

📱 At long last, Apple’s much-hyped $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset is in stores nationwide, where you can ask for a 25-minute demo. [Engadget]

🏒 Hockey fans: The NHL All-Star Skills challenge is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. [USA Today]

🏀 In the NBA, the Heat and the Wizards play at 7 p.m. ET on Bally Sports. The Heat is trying to keep momentum after breaking a seven-game losing streak. [Miami Herald]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Daily Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

In 1887, Punxsutawney, Pa., held its first Groundhog Day festival. (In case you're wondering: That groundhog saw its shadow.) [AP]

...about the Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot

My Yahoo News colleague Garin Flowers breaks down what sets the new Prime Video series apart from its 2005 Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie predecessor.

Lily: Who's in it and how do I know them?

Garin: Atlanta’s Donald Glover stars in it alongside Maya Erskine from PEN15. Glover co-created the show with fellow Atlanta writer Francesca Sloane.

Lily: How does the show compare to the movie?

Garin: They’re very different. In the show, they’re hired and paired as a married couple, whereas in the movie, they fall in love not knowing the other is an assassin. This one’s also funny!

Lily: Complete this sentence: You’ll like Mr. & Mrs. Smith if you like…

Garin: Gruesome content with a humorous twist. You get the thrilling, gory action with great puns, romance and humor.

Get more from Garin: Read his entertainment reporting.

Bob and Betty Jensen, 97 and 96, celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary late last month. The secret to their long-lasting union: “We never go to bed mad at each other,” Betty said. [People]

Have a lovely day.

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Is magnesium or melatonin the better sleep aid? Health experts say magnesium may be a more effective long-term option. [Yahoo Life]

About The Yodel: The Yodel is a morning newsletter from Yahoo News. Lily Herman curates trusted news and daily delights from the top news publishers.

If you start your day with The Yodel, you can keep up with weather, national news, politics, entertainment and sports — in four minutes or less. Sign up here.