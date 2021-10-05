A supply chain in 'disarray' looms large for Q3 earnings: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Global supply chains are badly stuck, and the timing couldn’t be worse
A few short months ago when second quarter (Q2) earnings cranked up, stocks were on the rise, the mass vaccination campaign was going relatively smoothly, and Wall Street couldn’t revise estimates upward quickly enough to compensate for what appeared to be a seemingly bottomless well of demand.
As the Q3 season gets underway, the tableau is starkly different. Investors are decidedly spooked about everything from soaring prices (which is hammering stocks and pushing up Treasury rates) to resurgent infection rates, and the latest public relations bombshells rocking Facebook (FB).
But the biggest storyline for markets to follow is corporate America’s ongoing struggles with an economic nervous system (also known as the global supply chain) that, as Bank of America succinctly put it last month, is in “disarray.”
As we’ve covered in the Morning Brief, COVID-19’s aftershocks are making goods and services more scarce, and harder to deliver to the people who want them.
A global economy that’s heavily reliant on goods manufactured abroad, and shipping them to lands far and wide, is still vulnerable to a virus that’s running rampant, and creating strains in critical supply hubs. In fact, "supply chain" is becoming the hottest catchphrase of the earnings season — and hardly a good one.
As Bank of America stated in a September analysis, “a supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Seemingly small disruptions can snowball into a big economic loss. There is a strong case for diversification/localization of supply chains, but it will be hard to reduce dependence on Asia.”
What that means is that inflation that Federal Reserve officials once believed would be temporary is looking “uncomfortably sticky” and is a drag on consumer demand. Loosely translated, that suggests consumer-facing companies may have some very unpleasant news for markets when Q3 results start to roll in — primarily in the form of high prices that could be hiked even further.
Already, the ratio of positive to negative earnings pre-announcements from S&P 500 corporations is narrowing. According to Refinitiv data, there’s been 44 negative releases compared to 59 positive — a ratio of 0.7, well below the long term average of 2.6 and lower than the four-quarter average of 0.8.
A taste of what could lie in store has already come from retail giants like Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Nike (NKE) and Kohl’s (KSS), who have sent shockwaves down the market warning about supply strains that’s making it harder to keep up with demand.
In a lengthy research note, Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin identified strained supply chains as one “key risk” for earnings. He added that there’s a chance that “supply chain normalization takes longer than expected and that unmet demand today is not fully recouped in later quarters.” All this just when investors thought they had turned the page on a rough September.
Not coincidentally, October plays host to Halloween. Add in surging energy costs, an unresolved partisan food fight over the debt ceiling and risks popping up everywhere, markets could be in for quite the Q3 horror show.
By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek
What to watch today
Economy
8:30 a.m. ET: Trade balance, August (-$70.8 billion expected, -$70.1 billion in July)
9:45 a.m. ET: Markit U.S. services PMI, September final (54.4 expected, 54.4 in prior print)
9:45 a.m. ET: Markit U.S. composite PMI, September final (54.5 in prior print)
10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Services index, September (59.9 expected, 61.7 in August)
Earnings
6:00 a.m. ET: PepsiCo (PEP) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share on revenue of $19.38 billion
Politics
President Biden will travel to Howell, Michigan, to continue rallying public support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda. He is schedule to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services will hold a hearing at noon called “Oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission: Wall Street’s Cop is Finally Back on the Beat.” Gary Gensler, chair of the SEC, will be questioned on a number of issues, including cryptocurrency, short selling and “gamification” of trading.
The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET featuring a Facebook whistleblower who will discuss child safety on the social media platform. This follows the Wall Street Journal reporting and 60 Minute's interview with the whistleblower who said Facebook is not protecting minors and allowing various dangerous actors on its apps.
Top News
European markets head higher following tech slide on Wall Street [Yahoo Finance UK]
Zuckerberg loses $6 billion in hours as Facebook plunges [Bloomberg]
Chinese property developer Fantasia misses debt payments [Bloomberg]
Crypto Firm Circle Says It Got Subpoena From U.S. SEC in July [Bloomberg]
Yahoo Finance Highlights
Sen. Warren presses SEC to look into trades made by senior Fed officials
3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst
Trump, after adding trillions to the government’s IOUs, comments on debt ceiling fight
—
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit