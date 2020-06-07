A tale of 2 pandemics: Why people are protesting despite COVID-19 risks

The protests that started in Minneapolis at the end of May, following the killing of African-American George Floyd while in police custody, have quickly ballooned into mass demonstrations across the U.S. As the movement has grown, so too have concerns from elected officials and public health experts that the protests are fertile ground for a second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed nearly 110,000 American lives.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb, though delays in observable symptoms and testing results mean it could be weeks before we’ll see the possible effect of the protests on COVID-19 stats. But while headlines warn of the risks posed by protesting in large groups, activists say they can overlook the need to address a sickness whose roots go much deeper than COVID-19.

“The question is ‘why are people protesting during a pandemic?’ And it’s because there is not just one pandemic; there has been another pandemic that has been longer in existence,” Dr. Kali Cyrus, a psychiatrist and an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine said in an interview with Yahoo News. “And that is racism.”

It's a sentiment shared by the president of the American Psychological Association, who on May 29 released a statement saying that “'we are living in a racism pandemic.” According to the APA, racism is associated with conditions such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and substance use disorders, and it can contribute to the development of cardiovascular and other “physical diseases.”

Public health experts are concerned that large, congested crowds create perfect conditions for the virus to be transmitted. Shouting and singing, which are common at protests, have been shown to hasten the spread of the virus via droplets.

"There's going to be a lot of issues coming out of what's happened in the last week, but one of them is going to be that chains of transmission will have become lit from these gatherings," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said on Face the Nation.

Black communities are already significantly more impacted by the coronavirus pandemic; and long before the COVID-19 pandemic, a health crisis existed in African-American communities, with black Americans significantly more impacted by a myriad of health conditions than white Americans. These health crises — coupled with the fact that black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people — can lead some to conclude that the possibility of contracting COVID-19 at a protest may be a risk worth taking if systematic change is a possible outcome.

“The fact is that black lives are at risk whether or not they protest,” Dr. Uché Blackstock, an emergency medicine physician and CEO and founder of Advancing Health Equity LLC said in an interview with Yahoo News.

Though black people make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, they account for 24 percent of coronavirus deaths where race is known, meaning they are dying at a rate nearly two times higher than their population share, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

“Both racism and COVID-19 are public health issues that need to be dealt with right now and are definitely not mutually exclusive,” Blackstock said. “In fact, they are intimately linked at this point.”

“We know that even before the case of George Floyd, what was getting a lot of media attention was the racial disparities in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Blackstock continued. “And looking at the key driving force behind that, we know it is practices and policies rooted in structural racism.”

The infant and maternal mortality rates for black Americans are over twice the rate of white infants and mothers. A 2016 study found racial biases in pain perception among white medical students and residents, who were more likely to prescribe pain medications to white patients than black patients because of false beliefs that blacks have higher pain tolerance than whites. And African-Americans are more likely than white Americans to die at earlier ages from high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, or stroke.