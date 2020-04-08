A timeline of Trump's missed opportunities on coronavirus

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak rapidly spread across America in February and March, President Trump repeatedly asserted that “nobody could have predicted something like this.” But a review of government records shows that repeated warnings were issued to the White House and went unheeded.

U.S. intelligence officials with the National Center for Medical Intelligence issued a report in late November warning that a virus was taking root in China, ABC News reported Wednesday. “Analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event,” a source inside the government told ABC, and the report was shared with the White House, the Pentagon’s Joint Staff and the Defense Intelligence Agency. It is unclear whether Trump was ever briefed on the NCMI report, but sources who spoke to ABC described multiple briefings about the report throughout December for “policymakers” as well as officials at the National Security Council and the White House.

The first confirmed case in China of what would later be identified as COVID-19, the disease that can result from exposure to the coronavirus, was reported on Dec. 10. By then, U.S. intelligence officials, using intercepted computer data and satellite imagery, had already detected the impact of the virus on daily life in the city of Wuhan and the surrounding area.

On Dec. 31, the Chinese government publicly confirmed that dozens of people in Wuhan were being treated for pneumonia-like symptoms. Three days later, on Jan. 3, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he first learned of the spread of the virus in China at a White House briefing attended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield. Again, it is unclear whether Trump was notified at that time.

But days after the Jan. 3 briefing in the White House, U.S. intelligence warnings about the threat posed by the virus began appearing in the president’s daily brief. Whether Trump read those, or discussed their contents, is not known.

Over the following days, the number of cases of COVID-19 rose steadily in China. On Jan. 10, Chinese scientists posted the DNA sequence for the disease online and the next day announced the first death attributed to COVID-19. The United States reported its first case on Jan. 20, and the Chinese government implemented a lockdown of Wuhan on Jan. 22.

On Jan. 24, Trump praised China’s President Xi Jinping for his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

But five days later, on Jan. 29, Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro sent the first of two memos that predicted dire consequences from the virus to the U.S. In the memos, whose existence was disclosed on Monday by Axios, Navarro wrote that without an aggressive containment strategy, the White House should expect COVID-19 to kill more than half a million Americans and cost the nation nearly $6 trillion.

On Jan. 31, Trump issued restrictions for non-U.S. citizens traveling from China that took effect on Feb. 3. The order came 10 days after the first case was reported in Washington state. Public health officials said that while it likely bought the U.S. time to ready a plan for how to combat the inevitable spread of the virus in the U.S., it did little to prevent it, and the time was mostly wasted. Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan were not included in the ban.

Since Dec. 31, when China reported that Wuhan residents were being hospitalized due to the then mysterious virus, 430,000 people arrived in the U.S. on direct flights from China, the New York Times reported, including almost 40,000 who made the trip after Trump’s travel ban was promulgated.