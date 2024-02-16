A1(M) oil spill: North Yorkshire Police appeal to trace driver

Police were called to the scene of the spillage at about 11.10 GMT on Thursday.

Police are appealing for help to find the driver of a vehicle which spilled a "large quantity of oil" across a major road between Leeds and York.

Junction 44 of the A1(M)/A64, near Bramham, has been closed since Thursday, with drivers warned it is likely to remain shut overnight.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver of the vehicle responsible did not stop at the scene, following the spillage.

National Highways said delays were likely while resurfacing is ongoing.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers arrived and found a large quantity of oil on the road, but the vehicle which has caused the spillage had left the scene.

"Before officers were able to close the road three vehicles were involved in separate collisions which are believed to have been caused by the slippery surface.

The road is expected to remain closed until 10:00 GMT on Saturday, they added.

Reminder



In addition to the closures on the #A1M J44 roundabout, including all exit/entry slip rds, the #A64 westbound also remains closed from #A162 #Tadcaster to the J44 roundabout #BramhamCrossroads.



4 miles of congestion on approach.



More info: https://t.co/Eb0Om0TjZO pic.twitter.com/PNuUDIDpzJ — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) February 16, 2024

The A64 westbound approaching junction 44 also remains closed from the A162 near Tadcaster, with National Highways reporting four miles of congestion on the approach as of17:00 GMT.

Drivers have been diverted along the A162 to join the A1(M) at junction 42.

The spillage has affected all lanes around the junction 44 roundabout, "causing damage to the road surface", a spokesperson for the agency added.

Resurfacing of several lanes of the roundabout and slip roads was under way, with further road repairs scheduled over the weekend and into Monday.

Drivers planning to travel in the area have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys or avoid it.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the spillage or with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

