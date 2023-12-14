A1 motorway in North Yorkshire closed due to crash

Both carriageways are expected to remain shut for several hours

Part of the A1 motorway in North Yorkshire has been closed in both directions because of a serious crash.

North Yorkshire Police said it had been shut between junctions 50 and 52 at Ripon and Catterick following the collision at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Both northbound and southbound carriageways are expected to stay shut for several hours, the force said.

National Highways has warned drivers that diversions are in place.

