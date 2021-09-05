A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A10 Networks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$25m ÷ (US$296m - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, A10 Networks has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 10% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured A10 Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for A10 Networks.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that A10 Networks is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 13% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, A10 Networks is employing 84% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, A10 Networks has decreased current liabilities to 35% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that A10 Networks has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has only returned 40% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

