A14 traffic: Road closed after two-car crash injures person

A collision involving two cars has closed part of a major A-road and left one person injured, police said.

The A14 was shut in both directions between junctions 50 and 51 after the incident near the A140 turn-off at Needham Market.

Suffolk Police said it happened at about 06:40 GMT and the ambulance service was at the scene.

A spokesman warned drivers to expect long delays while diversions remained in place.

