A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report

FILE PHOTO: A2 milk is seen on a supermarket shelf in Singapore
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Shares of New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd jumped more than 12% before trading in the stock was halted, after local media reported that the dairy company was close to winning an approval to sell baby formula in the United States.

A2 dismissed the report. The company had in May confirmed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking permission to supply baby food to the country.

A2 Milk's stock price shot up as much as 12.2% to NZ$5.60 to hit its highest level since April 5. Australia-listed shares of the firm jumped nearly 12% to A$5.08, before eventually being halted.

The media report suggested that FDA approval could be received "as soon as this week."

"While we have been informed by the FDA that our application is under active review, at this stage there is no certainty as to the outcome of the application or the timing of any approval," the company said in a statement.

Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand have queued up to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history.

But barring Bubs Australia, which has already shipped baby food to the U.S. in several batches, others such as Fonterra and privately run Bellamy's Organic are yet to provide an update on the status of their respective FDA applications.

French consumer goods company Danone said recently it had shipped more than 750,000 cans of its flagship Aptamil baby formula to the United States.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Recommended Stories

  • ESG Funds Face New Rules Aimed at Protecting Everyday Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- A new set of EU rules coming into force Tuesday will put fresh pressure on asset managers as they seek to steer everyday retail investors around the complexities of sustainable investing.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe changes are the result of an amendment to t

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Exits Investment in Crypto Startup Radkl

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen exited his investment in cryptocurrency trading startup Radkl, according to a spokesperson for the digital-asset company.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe quantitative crypto trading firm, which was formed last year by New York S

  • 19 Celebrities Who Have Had Children Through Surrogacy

    "So many things were bittersweet."View Entire Post ›

  • Marketmind: In pursuit of Pelosi's plane

    Just as markets seemed to factor in a less hawkish Federal Reserve and relief for economies and businesses, politics is playing spoilsport. Tensions have flared up with the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi preparing to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, as part of her Asia tour. The United States says it won't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if Pelosi makes the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Chevron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Chevron is an energy industry giant with a lot going for it, but it is not going to be a great short-term play for most investors.

  • Does Meridian Energy (NZSE:MEL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Goldman Warns Against Being ‘Too Early’ in Fading Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors may be getting overconfident in betting the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates sooner to bolster a flagging US economy, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for Taiwan“Looking at the re-pricing of cyclical assets in t

  • Australian central bank hikes rate to 6-year high 1.85%

    Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a fourth consecutive month to a six-year high of 1.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision was the cash rate’s third consecutive hike of half a percentage point. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its monthly board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.

  • Maersk lifts 2022 guidance as congested supply chain boosts rates

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk on Tuesday raised its 2022 profit guidance after beating second-quarter revenue expectations as congested global supply chains boosted freight rates. The shipping industry has seen record profits in recent quarters on a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related bottlenecks in U.S. and Chinese ports which have prompted a spike in freight rates. "Congestion in global supply chains leading to higher freight rates has continued longer than initially anticipated," the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement.

  • BP reports huge profits as energy bills soar

    The firm reported profits of $8.45bn in the second quarter of the year as oil and gas prices jumped.

  • Spectris plc's (LON:SXS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 27% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Spectris plc ( LON:SXS ) by taking the forecast future...

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. The strong performance caps a blowout quarter for the top Western oil and gas companies on the back of soaring energy prices that have increased pressure on governments to impose new taxes on the sector to help consumers. BP shares were up 3.6% at the opening of trading in London.

  • Investors in Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) have unfortunately lost 11% over the last five years

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both...

  • Retail's 'Dark Side': As Inventory Piles Up, Liquidation Warehouses Are Busy

    PITTSTON, Pa. — Once upon a time, when parents were scrambling to occupy their children during pandemic lockdowns, bicycles were hard to find. But today, in a giant warehouse in northeastern Pennsylvania, there are shiny new Huffys and Schwinns available at big discounts. The same goes for patio furniture, garden hoses and portable pizza ovens. There are home spas, Rachael Ray’s nonstick pans and a backyard firepit, which promises to make “memories every day.” The warehouse is run by Liquidity S

  • With $208 Billion Between Them, Asia’s Richest Men Face Off

    (Bloomberg) -- In June, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his aides ran into an unexpected dilemma when debating where to train the dealmaking lens of his empire next.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanAmbani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. was contemplating buying a foreign telecommun

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtZhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Materi

  • 5 factors drive the cost of new homes — and all of them are squeezing builders and buyers now

    It's looking pretty gloomy for homebuilders, and that has downstream effects on homebuyers and renters.

  • Europe's natural gas crisis is going from 'bad' to 'ugly', according to Bank of America

    Natural gas prices are likely to increase further on the spot and futures market, the bank said, as Russia chokes off Europe's energy supply.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • Saudi Arabia's oil exports hit a 2-year high in July as the US pleads for more output

    OPEC+ is scheduled to meet Wednesday. Member Saudi Arabia exported crude at a 2-year record high in July, according to Bloomberg.