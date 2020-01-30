A4A Applauds Approval of New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pathway

Number of SAF Pathways Grows to a Half Dozen

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, applauded the approval and publication of a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) specification that will further enable the use of environmentally friendly jet fuels by the U.S. airlines.

"The development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels is a critical part of the U.S. airline industry's continuing commitment to reducing our carbon emissions," said A4A Vice President, Environmental Affairs Nancy Young. "The new standard provides another important pathway for SAF production. The more pathways we have, the more SAF that can be produced and used to sustainably power our planes."

The specification was approved and published by ASTM International, one of the largest standards-development organizations in the world, with support from the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative® (CAAFI), which A4A co-founded in 2006. The new annex to the SAF specification, D7566, establishes criteria for the production and use of what is referred to as catalytic hydrothermolysis jet fuel (CHJ), a type of synthetic kerosene. The standard provides that CHJ fuel, which was developed by Applied Research Associates (ARA), may be blended at up to 50 percent by volume with conventional jet fuel. It represents the sixth approved pathway for the production of SAF.

"We commend ASTM International, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the airframe and engine manufacturers, the U.S. military, jet fuel producers and our entire CAAFI team for continuing to advance the commercialization and deployment of SAF to help the aviation industry meet its emissions reduction goals, diversify fuel supply and enhance energy security," said Young.

To read more about the deployment of sustainable aviation fuel, please read our SAF primer. And to learn about the U.S. airline industry's commitment to the environment, please visit AirlinesFlyGreen.com.

