A5 in Tamworth to close as part of lighting upgrade

The changes will see a new low-energy LED system set up

Sections of a major route in Staffordshire is to be temporarily closed as part of a project to install new lighting.

Existing lighting columns on the A5 near Tamworth will be replaced with a low-energy LED system.

The work will take place from 20:00-06:00 GMT from Monday to mid-January.

More than 300 lights are being replaced between Weeford Interchange and M42 Junction 10.

The closure will be suspended for two weeks over Christmas and New Year, said National Highways.

Project manager Emma Wood said: "As well as being more energy efficient, the new LEDs last longer, meaning less maintenance and fewer replacements on our network, minimising the disruption to our customers and local communities.

"The new LED lights will not only reduce our emissions and ensure that journeys are safer, but also reduce the amount of maintenance needed across the network."

The agency said signed diversion routes would be in place during any closures.

The changes are part of a wider national plan to upgrade 70% of lighting along various routes by 2027.

