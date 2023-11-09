A52 Bingham: Man dies after car stopped in murder investigation

The A52 was closed following the incident

A man has died after the car he was travelling in was pulled over by officers involved in a murder investigation.

Armed officers stopped a car on the A52 Bingham bypass in Nottinghamshire on Thursday morning.

After the car stopped, police found the driver, 46, had a serious head injury and died at the scene.

His death is being linked to an inquiry prompted by the discovery of a man's body in a field in Leicestershire.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a non-police issue firearm was discovered in the car.

The watchdog said it had launched an investigation after being notified about the incident by Leicestershire Police.

