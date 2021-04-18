A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

Emily Goddard
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Iceberg A68 calves from the Larsen C ice shelf on 12 July 2017&lt;/p&gt; (Copernicus Mission)

Iceberg A68 calves from the Larsen C ice shelf on 12 July 2017

(Copernicus Mission)

The iceberg that once the largest in the world has melted into several small fragments that are no longer worth tracking.

A68 weighed billions of tonnes and was bigger than the size of Norfolk when it broke away from the Larsen C ice shelf in the Weddell Sea on the edge of the Antarctic Peninsula in mid-2017.

The mammoth iceberg barely moved for a year before it started to drift up an area known as “iceberg alley” that leads north from Antarctica.

A68’s trajectory towards the coast of South Georgia in the southern Atlantic Ocean raised fears for wildlife, including penguins and seals, on the island.

It was originally thought that the iceberg could have lasted for several years, potentially taking up to a decade to melt if it had become grounded on South Georgia.

Read more

But the iceberg broke up into smaller and smaller fragments about 140nm northeast of the British overseas territory.

The largest remaining piece of A68 was about 3x2nm but the fragments were considered no longer worth tracking by the US National Ice Center.

Adrian Luckman, a glaciologist and professor of geology at Swansea University, said it was amazing that A68 lasted as long as it did.

“If you think about the thickness ratio – it’s like four pieces of A4 paper stacked up on top of one another,” he told BBC News.

“So this thing is incredibly flexible and fragile as it moved around the ocean.

“It lasted for years like that. But it eventually broke into four-to-five pieces and then those broke up as well.”

Read More

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on bizarre climate change rant and calls AOC a 'little girl'

US and China commit to ‘tackling the climate crisis’ ahead of summit

Science Museum criticised for climate exhibition sponsored by Shell

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Is Buying Dead Malls – and the Reason Why Is Fascinating

    Amazon, which has done as much as any company to bring about the demise of shopping malls in the United States, has now come full circle by buying up struggling malls and turning them into...

  • Catherine O’Hara says director told her she was attractive in a way where ‘anybody can have you’

    Schitt’s Creek star had been discussing a potential role in a romantic comedy when comment was made

  • Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after YouTuber turned boxer beats Ben Askren inside one round

    The pair have previous on social media

  • CHP: 2 good Samaritans struck, 1 killed while helping another pedestrian in Sac County

    A good Samaritan died Friday night after she was struck by a car while trying to help another pedestrian in a separate crash in Sacramento County, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second woman who had also stopped to help was also hit by the car and suffered injuries. See more above.

  • Australia in no hurry to open international borders

    Australia is in no rush to reopen its international borders, said the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday.The borders have been closed to all non-citizens and non-residents since March last year.Australian citizens and permanent residents cannot leave the country due to coronavirus restrictions unless they have an exemption.Returning Australians from overseas also have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks at their own expense."I can assure Australians that I will not be putting at risk the way we are living in this country, which is so different to the rest of the world today. "Last week Morrison said they were considering a staggered reopening of its international borders to allow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel abroad first.Australia is one of the world's most successful countries to have handled the pandemic with coronavirus cases of around 29, 000 in total.But its nationwide vaccine rollout has been a hot political topic - a source of tension between the states and federal government.Australia had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, but last week raced to double its Pfizer vaccine order.That followed advice that people under the age of 50 should take Pfizer's vaccine, after European regulators found possible links between AstraZeneca's shot and reports of rare cases of blood clots.The government has since abandoned a goal to vaccinate everyone by the end of 2021.

  • Police confirm fatal shooting of man in Portland

    Portland Police say a man was killed Friday during an officer-involved shooting in a city park. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, a police official said. ​(April 16)

  • Justice Department sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes

    The Justice Department sued Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone on Friday, accusing the conservative provocateur and his wife of failing to pay nearly $2 million in income tax. It alleges the couple underpaid their income tax by more than $1.5 million from 2007 until 2011 and separately alleges Stone also owes more than $400,000 for not fully paying his tax bill in 2018. The suit alleges that the couple used a commercial entity known as Drake Ventures to “shield their personal income from enforced collection” and to fund a “lavish lifestyle.”

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • 7 Household Expenses You Need to Stop Paying For

    Unfortunately, some things — like your mortgage, car payments, and cell phone bills — are unavoidable. "Cutting the cable cord and opting for a streaming service provider like Netflix or SlingTV can help a family save big bucks," says savings expert Andrea Woroch. When you're shelling out big bucks on a new television or home appliance, you may be tempted to cover yourself with an extended warranty from the store.

  • New study estimates shocking number of T. rexes in Earth’s history

    If you hear the word "dinosaur," there's a good chance that an image of a Tyrannosaurus rex flashes in your mind. That's a credit to the incredible intimidation factor that the animals possessed, but it's especially impressive when you consider that only around 50 T. rex skeletons have ever been found. Dinosaur fossils are obviously very rare, and it can be very difficult to get an idea of how many of any given animal actually existed on Earth. Now, a study focused on T. rex fossils offers an estimate for the number of these dinosaurs that have existed on Earth, and it's a very big number. Looking at the number of T. rexes that we know about and extrapolating information about their general locations, range, and length of time they existed on Earth, researchers writing in Science suggest there may have been literally billions of the animals over the course of their existence. Yeah, it's a lot. From the study: Estimating the abundance of a species is a common practice for extant species and can reveal many aspects of its ecology, evolution, and threat level. Estimating abundance for species that are extinct, especially those long extinct, is a much trickier endeavor. Marshall et al. used a relationship established between body size and population density in extant species to estimate traits such as density, distribution, total biomass, and species persistence for one of the best-known dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus rex, revealing previously hidden aspects of its population ecology. There's a lot of math involved in estimating the population of any given animal at any time in history. For the T. rex research, the team used a number of data points including correlations between body mass and population density to offer an estimate of the number of these animals alive at any given time. The researchers figure this number to be in the neighborhood of around 20,000 post-juvenile T. rexes. Then, by stretching that number out over approximately 127,000 generations and you come up with a very rough bottom-end estimate of around 2.5 billion adult T. rexes in the history of our planet. That's a very big number, but the actual number of the creatures might actually be much larger than that. The researchers say that if you relax the data a bit to get a top-end estimate, you come up with something around 42 billion, or roughly 17 times the lower estimate. To put this in comparison, the most accurate estimates we have about the number of humans to ever walk the Earth lands at around 107 billion. It's pretty wild to think that number of T. rexes that walked the Earth could approach the halfway point in the number of humans that ever lived. Granted, the dinosaurs lived for over 125,000 generations and humans have only existed for less than 8,000 generations, but the total lifetime population comparisons are startlingly similar.

  • Gov. Little signs bill making it harder to bring voter initiatives onto ballots

    The law will require voters from each of Idaho’s legislative districts to sign petitions, a higher bar than is currently needed.

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Democratic congresswoman urges protesters to stay on streets if Derek Chauvin is cleared

    A veteran Democratic congresswoman has urged demonstrators to become more confrontational if Derek Chauvin is cleared of killing George Floyd. Maxine Waters, who has represented her California district since 1991, joined a crowd in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota protesting the last week's police shooting of Daunte Wright. Mr Wright, 20, an Afro-American, was shot dead by Kimberley Potter, a veteran police officer who said she had accidentally fired her gun, thinking it was a taser. Potter, who has since resigned, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter. The incident triggered days of protests in a state already on high alert pending the verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man last year. "I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Ms Waters said on Saturday. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Asked what demonstrators should do over the days ahead, she continued: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business. “I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty,” in the Chauvin trial. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” Ms Waters remarks came amid a backdrop of renewed protests across the US over a series of police shootings with unrest reported in Oakland, California and Chicago. Lawyers in the Chauvin case are due to present their closing argumentson Monday, before the jury retires to consider its verdict.

  • William, Harry and Kate Were Seen Talking Quietly After Prince Philip's Funeral Service

    It's the first time Harry has been with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in over a year.

  • Second World War plane goes down in ocean during Florida airshow

    The plane, a single-engine TBM Avenger, made a ‘soft’ landing in the shallow water

  • Video shows a woman dragged by hair and flight attendants punched during a mass brawl about overhead lockers

    A woman's hair was yanked and several passengers were punched shortly before a flight from Istanbul Airport was due to depart.

  • Older Americans Are Turning to Pot for Help With Ailments. Here’s What to Know.

    Today's marijuana is more potent than it was when many seniors were younger, making it a challenge to get dosing correct when self-medicating.

  • Texas Family Hires Attorney After Son Was Suspended for Wearing Braids

    A mother from Texas, Hope Cozart, told her local NBC affiliate on Thursday that her 11-year-old son, Maddox, was served in-school suspension due to his hair.

  • What will post-pandemic fashion look like? Expect brighter colors and comfier shoes

    Fashion experts tell USA TODAY how people can acclimate into "real clothes" as we return to "normal" after the pandemic.

  • 16 stylish plus-size jackets to shop this spring, starting at just $60

    You'll want to wear these all year round.