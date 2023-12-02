AAA Diamond Hotels in the Sacramento area

(FOX40.COM) — Since 1937, AAA has been conducting inspections of lodging and restaurants across the country and several Sacramento hotels, inns and motels have been awarded the insurance company’s prestigious Diamond rating.

AAA chose the diamond as their rating symbol in 1976 to commemorate the association’s 75th anniversary.

“Diamond inspections are conducted by trained experts who evaluate the guest experience with consistent, objective criteria,” AAA writes about their inspections.

These inspections are unscheduled and look at a business’s quality of operations, cleanliness, including ATP surface testing, quality of the experience, range of amenities and levels of hospitality.

Diamond designations for hotels from highest to lowest include:

• Five Diamond

• Four Diamond

• Three Diamond

• Approved

In the City of Sacramento, there are 10 lodgings with rankings between ‘Approved’ and ‘Four Diamond’.

All scores are on a scale of 0 to 5, with 0 being the lowest score and 5 being the highest.

Four Diamond

Hyatt Regency Sacramento

• 1209 L St., Sacramento

Inspectors found the Hyatt Regency to be upscale with a spacious lobby and common areas. Rooms were ranked 4.2, Bath’s were ranked 3.4 and Public Areas were ranked 4.3, for an overall ranking of 4.

In 2021, AAA awarded the Hyatt Regency with Inspectors Best of Housekeeping.

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel

• 500 J St., Sacramento

The Sawyer was given an overall score of 4.2 for its “upscale” offerings, like in-room yoga mats and several food and beverage outlets.

In 2021, AAA awarded the Sawyer Inspectors Best of Housekeeping and Inspectors Best of Location for its proximity to the Golden 1 Center.

The Westin Sacramento

• 4800 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento

With an overall score of 4, the Westin was found to have great hilltop views of the Sacramento River along with inviting and modern Italian décor.

“Some rooms afford river or city views, a patio or balcony and a fireplace,” the AAA Inspector note reads.

Three Diamond

Sacramento Marriott Rancho Cordova

• 11211 Point East Dr., Rancho Cordova

Inspectors found the Marriott to have good amenities, style and comfort level provided by spacious guest units and a full-service coffeehouse.

The Marriott earned an overall rating of 3.1 and ranked highest in public areas with a ranking of 3.2.

The Exchange Sacramento, Curio Collection by Hilton

• 1006 4th St., Sacramento

Located in a historic 1914 building, inspectors found The Exchange to offer luxurious personal amenity products while enjoying unique artwork.

The Exchange received an overall score of 3.6 and scored highest for its bathrooms with a score of 3.8.

In 2021, AAA awarded The Exchange with the Inspectors Best of Housekeeping.

Four Points by Sheraton Sacramento International Airport

• 4900 Duckhorn Dr., Sacramento

The inspectors noted that the hotel is quiet due to its setback from the freeway and offers park-and-fly packages.

The Four Points scored highest for its rooms with a score of 3.7 and receiving and overall score of 3.3.

Hilton Sacramento Arden West

• 2200 Harvard St., Sacramento

Guests are greeted with a contemporary-style lobby featuring a fireplace and Café Espresso that offers Starbucks coffee.

The Hilton received an overall score of 3.2 with their highest ranking being 3.6.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Sacramento-Riverfront Promenade

• 100 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

The Embassy Suites received several awards from AAA including Inspector’s Best of Three Diamond 2022 for being among the top 20% of this diamond rating and having no recent member complaints.

Other awards include the 2021 Inspectors Best of Housekeeping and 2021 Inspectors Best of Location.

Inspectors noted that almost every room has views of the Sacramento River and features triple-paned windows to reduce noise from traffic.

The hotel received an overall score of 3.9 with its highest rating being a 4.3 for its rooms.

Hilton Garden Inn Sacramento/South Natomas

•2450 Venture Oaks Way, Sacramento

The Hilton’s proximity to Interstate 5, Interstate 80, Discovery Park and Old Town Sacramento was a point of note for inspectors.

It was also awarded the Inspectors Best of Housekeeping in 2021 and has an overall score of 3.2.

Double Tree by Hilton Sacramento

• 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento

Located near the Arden Fair Mall and Cal Expo, the Double Tree has an overall score of 3.4. It’s highest score is 3.7 for the hotel’s rooms.

Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel

• 1230 J St., Sacramento

With an overall score of 3.3, the inspectors noted how the hotel beautifully fills the reimagined former Public Market Building into a comfortable and conveniently located hotel.

Hampton Inn & Suites Sacramento-Aiport/Natomas

• 3021 Advantage Way, Sacramento

Inspectors gave the Hampton an overall score of 2.9 and noted its 24-hour airport shuttle and large work desks.

Approved

Best Western Sandman

• 236 Jibboom St., Sacramento

Inspectors noted the Sandman’s renovations and its proximity to the Sacramento River, multi-use trails and Old Sacramento Waterfront. Overall score of 2.5.

Holiday Inn Sacramento Downtown Area

• 300 J St., Sacramento

The Holiday Inn received an overall score of 2.9 and was noted for its close distance to the Golden 1 Center and the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

