AAA: Expect Florida gas prices to plateau after double-digit increases

Since the beginning of November, Florida’s gas prices have jumped 29 cents, including another double digit increase in the last week.

Florida’s average gas price rose by 12 cents in the last week, bringing the price at the pump to $3.56 a gallon, according to the weekly briefing from AAA The Auto Club Group.

The increases should end in the next week, however, as oil prices declined over the last week.

“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state's gas tax," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. ”Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau."

Gas at a glance

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Gainesville ($3.62), Homosassa Springs ($3.60)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.32), Panama City ($3.33)

Capital City market – Tallahassee ($3.49)

