AAA: Florida falls below $3 mark for a gallon of gas

Florida gas prices are sitting at their lowest in more than a month.

AAA said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped to $2.99, the lowest since Dec. 20.

Over the past two weeks, the state average has seen a 16-cent drop.

And while many folks might be less than thrilled about brutally cold weather across much of the U.S., it has caused some relief your local service station.

“Plunging temps across the country contributes to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Jenkins noted that in the Sunshine State, more than 70% of gas stations are selling gas below $3 per gallon.

