AAA: Florida gas prices fall to another 2023 low; what you’ll pay county-by-county

Mondays are a bummer, but here’s some news that might make you feel better:

Florida’s gas prices are the lowest they’ve been all year.

AAA said the plummeting price of oil has been a big contributor to the recent drop at your local service station.

Crude oil fell from $93 per barrel in late September to $72 last week.

As of Monday, the average price for regular gas statewide is $3.03 per gallon.

Gas prices are at their lowest in 2023, according to AAA.

And you’re likely to find it even cheaper in Central Florida.

Here’s a county-by-county look at Monday’s average price per gallon:

Lake: $2.89

Sumter: $2.90

Seminole: $2.92

Brevard: $2.93

Osceola: $2.95

Orange: $2.96

Polk: $2.97

Volusia: $2.99

Marion: $3.01

Flagler: $3.11

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

