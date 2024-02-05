AAA: Florida gasoline prices dropping again after spiking last week

Florida gasoline prices are going down after a 12-cent spike last week, the AAA-The Auto Club Group said in its weekly email.

The state average was $3.23 per gallon Sunday – and prices are continuing to fall. The decline comes after the state average hit a three-month high with prices at $3.27 per gallon Thursday.

"Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in past three days," AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

The U.S. price for crude oil declined $5.73 per barrel last week, Jenkins added. Prices dropped to $72.28 per barrel by Friday, the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.

Gas prices in Florida

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.30), Fort Lauderdale ($3.29)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.94), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.96), Pensacola ($3.00)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gas prices down after pump prices spiked last week, AAA says