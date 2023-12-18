AAA: Florida gasoline reaches lowest price in 2 years, expected to last through holidays

Florida gas prices are the lowest they've been in two years.

The state average reached $2.86 per gallon on Sunday as prices have been "on a free fall, declining 31 cents in the past 17 days," according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. Since then, 88% of Florida gas stations have prices below $3 per gallon and a third have prices below $2.75.

"Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

Domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices are major factors to this downward trend, Jenkins added.

The best news of all? It's expected to last through the holidays.

Prices across the state

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.09), Naples ($3.00), Homosassa Springs ($2.99)

Least expensive metro markets – Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.73), Orlando ($2.73), Pensacola ($2.74)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: AAA: Gasoline in Florida reaches lowest price per gallon in two years