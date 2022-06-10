Can AAA games save GameFi?

·5 min read

Boredom and unprofitability are two feelings that users now associate with GameFi, which more than anything now causes players to lose out on fun while not earning nearly as much as they used to.

While projects have tried various ways to revive their games’ economies, many continue falling into the death spiral. For example, StarSharks, which is still trying to increase its token price, but can no longer keep users without the profits of before.

Is GameFi oversaturated?

According to Footprint Analytics, GameFi user numbers peaked in December and have slightly declined into 2022, showing a lack of growth. The overall number of users has remained around 1.2 million.

Footprint Analytics – GameFi Users Trend

The token market cap of GameFi has shown a positive correlation with BTC since its peak in 2021. The market cap started to fall in early April, and although it was influenced by BTC, we can see that the market cap of GameFi tokens fell more rapidly after the beginning of May.

Footprint Analytics – 2022 GameFi Token MC vs BTC MC

BTC plummeted in early May, dropping 38% in market cap compared to the beginning of the year, while GameFi token’s market cap fell by as much as 73%. When a bear market hits, GameFi tokens are quickly sold off when users perceive a lack of speculative opportunities.

GameFi token’s market cap and trading volume are generally positively correlated, but they were negatively correlated when the overall market fell in early May. Trading volumes increased significantly, and users fled from this volatile gaming economy model in droves.

Footprint Analytics – 2022 GameFi Token Trading Vol vs MC

The GameFi industry looked popular at the start of 2022, and GameFi took advantage of the uptick during the bull market, where users could even make a profit just by mindlessly investing. But when a bear market hits, users prefer to find investments that have intrinsic value.

Will AAA-titles games be the way out for P2E?

In traditional gaming, AAA games refer to titles with high development costs and long periods of development. Such games get a large number of high retention users because of the beautiful graphics, rich playability and attractive narrative.

Despite a rocky year, GameFi has continued receiving VC attention. According to Footprint Analytics‘ investment data in the game sector, both the amount and number of investments are up significantly compared to the same period last year, especially in April when 41 investments totaling $2.41 billion were made. Among them, there are some VCs who start to invest 3A GameFi games.

Footprint Analytics – GameFi Investment Trend

One of the most famous AAA blockchain games is Illuvium, which has been in development for a year and is still in private beta. The public beta launch is planned for the second quarter.

Illuvium attracted a lot of attention since the first trailer was released, and the price of the token climbed, peaking at $1,800 in November. It then fell, especially in early January when the Illuvium contract was attacked due to a bug, and the attackers transferred 100 million sILV.

As of May 18, ILV was still around $300, with significantly lower trading volume than at the end of the previous year. Although the project has raised $43 million through a private placement and IDO, the long period is fading user expectations.

Footprint Analytics – ILV Token Price vs Trading Volume

These AAA games that may be officially launched this year are Illuvium, Big Time and Phantom Galaxies. The others, like the recent popularity of Ultiverse, are at least until next year.

AAA games will have richer gameplay, narratives and tokenomics. True AAA games will be more attractive to users and will have an impact on other GameFi projects.

However, this type of game faces a long lead time, which is problematic in the world of crypto, where timing the market and having momentum are crucial. 

Hence, in order to solve the funding problem, projects often offer tokens or NFTs to raise funds first, and the amount of funds raised depends on the project’s narrative. However, since the game is not yet live, the token or NFT lacks sufficient utility and users hold them with a gambling mindset. Too much issuance or over time will also have a negative impact on their value.

As seen in the Footprint Analytics, of the tokens collected so far for 3A game issues, with the exception of Illuvium which has a higher price, token prices for games like StarLink, Star Atlas, and Sidus are all below $0.01. And they all have similar price trends, with prices reaching a high point around the end of last year when the concept was hot, and then falling all the way down.

Footprint Analytics – 3A Game Token

Summary

Although VCs are constantly investing in AAA games, no single project has yet been launched.

But despite their problems, this new type of game (at least in the blockchain space), may put playability back into play-to-earn.

AAA games will also push us further into the world of the metaverse. In the short term, GameFi may seem like a bubble, but in the long term, more intrinsically valuable games will be the way forward.

This piece is contributed by Footprint Analytics community.

The Footprint Community is a place where data and crypto enthusiasts worldwide help each other understand and gain insights about Web3, the metaverse, DeFi, GameFi, or any other area of the fledgling world of blockchain. Here you’ll find active, diverse voices supporting each other and driving the community forward.

Data Source: Footprint Analytics 3A Game Dashboard

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • All the handy iOS 16 features Apple didn't tell you about

    Apple had a ton of big hits in its iOS 16 announcements including a lock screen revamp, updates to Photos and improved Mail app experience. As more people are testing the iOS 16 developer beta, some small yet nifty features are being discovered every day. Apple really homing in on Focus with this year's update, urging users to build customizable profiles according to their needs.

  • Microsoft’s AR/VR chief is out and the change may have deeper implications for the metaverse

    Metaverse leader Alex Kipman is leaving Microsoft at just the wrong time, but his exit may inform the future of immersive internet culture

  • Yubo app changes safety features after users say Uvalde shooter posted disturbing content

    The social media app Yubo announced that it has made a number of safety changes to its platform after reports emerged that the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter

  • Intuit's 2 Big Bets Are Paying Off

    Financial software titan Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) was an exception. Shares of the company best known for TurboTax and QuickBooks are up some 14% in the weeks following its earnings update in late May. Two big bets the company recently made are starting to pay off, and there could be a lot more upside ahead for Intuit. Intuit dropped a sizable amount of cash and new stock to make two acquisitions in the last 18 months: $8.1 billion ($3.4 billion in cash and $4.7 billion in stock) for Credit Karma in December 2020, and $12 billion ($5.7 billion in cash and $6.3 billion in stock) for Mailchimp in November 2021.

  • Zoom and Enhance (kinda) go from fiction to fact with Picsart's AI image enhancer

    Online photo editing tool Picsart today launched a new AI-powered image-enhancement tool to nudge dreams toward reality. The tool is able to offer image enhancement and upscaling that improves the overall quality of an image and resolution for printing or sharing online. Traditionally, this type of technology has been limited to expensive software with limited quality, but Picsart is putting a stake in the ground to offer this as a low-cost, easy-to-use tool.

  • How to delete Instagram: Steps to take to delete or deactivate your Instagram account

    Want to leave Instagram forever with no give backs? Or do you just need a break like Britney Spears? Here's how to delete or deactivate your account.

  • GitHub sunsets Atom, the software dev environment it launched in 2011

    GitHub today announced that it will sunset Atom, the text editor for software development that the company introduced in 2011. In a blog post, GitHub said that it will archive the Atom repository and all other repositories remaining in the Atom organization on December 15, 2022. Atom served as the foundation for the Electron framework, which paved the way for thousands of apps including Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Slack, GitHub's own GitHub Desktop.

  • Google releases Android 13 beta 3, reaches platform stability

    Google has released Android 13 beta 3, and while there aren't any major changes in this version, that's probably the point of it as the version has reached platform stability. This means that there won't be any significant changes to Android 13's APIs, and developers can tune their apps for the version when it rolls out to consumers. Google released the first developer beta in February and made notable announcements with the release of the second public beta in May at its developer conference.

  • Amid growing concerns around app addiction, TikTok rolls out more screen tools

    TikTok users regularly complain of hours lost on the platform, thanks to the video app's unmatched ability to distract, entertain and engage users by way of its advanced recommendation technology. Its addictive nature has been the subject of numerous psychological studies and parents' concerns, as TikTok becomes one of the most used apps among children. In lieu of dialing back its digital dopamine dispenser, TikTok is today rolling out a new set of screen time features designed to put users in better control of their TikTok usage.

  • Tiktok to encourage teenagers to put down their phones

    Tiktok will encourage teenagers to put down their phones if they use the platform for more than 100 minutes in a day, the social media giant has announced.

  • Got pop ups? You may be the target of malicious apps

    Malicious apps can steal your personal information and money, without you even realizing something is wrong. Here's how to hunt them down — and ward them off in the future.

  • Bamboo Aims to Make Crypto Investing More Inviting

    The micro-investment and savings app will soon be available to U.S. users.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Wejo, Microsoft Consolidate Their Partnership Further

    Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) expanded and extended collaboration with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Maps. Wejo is a cloud and software analytics leader for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data. What Happened? The expansion will significantly enhance the capabilities of Microsoft's mapping products in multiple territories globally. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Wejo Announces New Connected Vehicle Platform With Microsoft It will also facilitate the ability for Microsoft to receive

  • TikTok adds new screen time controls to remind users to take breaks

    TikTok is rolling out more screen time controls to help users manage how much time they are spending in the app

  • Milwaukee Police adding digital app as one more tool to keep schools safe

    The announcement comes just over two weeks after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex.

  • Wondering where your bus is? Trinity Metro of Fort Worth has an app for that

    Fort Worth bus riders may soon have the ability to know where a Trinity Metro bus is on its route. A new feature on its GoPass app will help riders navigate their routes.

  • Milwaukee school safety app announcement

    Milwaukee officials, including Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, announced on Wednesday, June 8 the launch of a new school safety app.

  • Money on the Brain: Don't get hopes up about apps that pay you for exercising

    The good news with Evidation is that it actually does reward you with cash once you accumulate 10,000 points.

  • Want to promote something on Instagram? How to add a link to your story

    1. Click the sticker icon in the top right corner 2. Search for "link." 3. Select the link sticker and paste in your link