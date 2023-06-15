AAA: Gas prices across the area are running about $1.50 below this point in 2022

What a difference a year makes.

One year ago, gasoline prices across the area were heading toward an unprecedented $5 per gallon. Motorists cut back on their driving, and long road trips seemed to be disappearing.

Fast forward to the opening of summer 2023. According to data from AAA of Virginia, the average per-gallon price of unleaded regular gasoline is $1.50 or more cheaper than in 2022.

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said the lower prices mean not only are gas tanks fueling up but so is the desire to go somewhere. AAA is predicting that 2023 is “likely to be the busiest summer travel season we’ve seen in years,” Dean said.

“If Memorial Day weekend was any indication, significantly lower gas prices are driving travel plans as the summer travel season kicks into high gear,” Dean noted.

Statewide, AAA says, the average price per-gallon as of June 13 is $3.32. Last year at this point, that average price was $4.86.

Most experts point the blame for last year’s skyrocketing gas prices on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That move prompted the United States and many European countries to impose sanctions that derailed Russia’s ability to sell crude oil. Another factor was the world still feeling the effects of the then-two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.

Locally, AAA said the gas prices for the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area are averaging $3.33 for regular 87 octane, $3.67 for mid-level 89 octane, $3.99 for premium 93 octane and $3.65 for diesel fuel. While those numbers have tr ended up slightly for the last couple of weeks, they are nowhere near the 2022 levels of $4.72 for regular, $5.07 for mid-grade, $5.39 for premium and $5.79 for diesel.

AAA cites recession fears for pushing gas prices as low as they are right now. As crude-oil prices drop, so do gas prices. More than half of a gallon of gasoline is made up of crude oil.

Last June, according to AAA, crude oil was running at about $120 per barrel. Earlier this week, the commodity was trading at around $69 per barrel.

The dropping price of oil offsets the recent fluctuations in prices at the pump.

While prices are lower now, AAA warns that factors such as hurricanes affecting areas in the U.S. where oil is refined and increased demand for energy sources could drive them up as summer goes on.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: AAA says today's gas prices far lower than this time last year