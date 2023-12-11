According to a recent report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), a record-breaking 6.6 million Floridians will drive at least 50 miles this holiday season. Between Dec. 23, and Jan. 1, 2024 AAA reports some 218,000 more Floridians will be travelling this year compared to last year.

According to a recent report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), a record-breaking 6.6 million Floridians will drive at least 50 miles this holiday season. Between Dec. 23, and Jan. 1, 2024 AAA reports some 218,000 more Floridians will be travelling this year compared to last year.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Florida, and the second-busiest nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, AAA’s Vice President of Travel.

Haas said Americans will budget to travel, despite the pressures of inflation, and urges travelers to finalize plans immediately as roads, airports and cruise lines are expected to be more crowded than usual.

“Give yourself extra time to get to your destination,” she said.

The number of drivers on Florida road is expected to exceed 6 million.

AAA also notes that Florida will rank as the second busiest state among the 7.5 million national air travelers between Christmas and New Year’s, projecting 357,000 Floridians to take a commercial flight. While that is 15,000 more than last year, it’s the second highest air travel volume on record, behind 2003 (399,000).

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: AAA predicts record breaking travel for 2024 holiday season