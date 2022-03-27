AAA responds to more drivers running out of gas, ties to rising gas prices

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

As the price of gas sticks around $4 a gallon in Ohio, AAA is getting more calls for stranded drivers running out of gas.

In March 2021, AAA dispatchers covering the Dayton, Cincinnati, and Toledo areas responded to 313 calls for fuel. So far in March, they’ve taken 375 calls for fuel. That’s nearly a 20% increase, our news partners at WCPO report.

>>Gas prices starting to steady; How you could save at the pump

Kara Hitchens, a spokesperson for AAA said, “Gas prices have gone up, people are making those hard decisions.”

Hitchens went on to say AAA can’t make a direct connection between gas prices and the number of calls but said there’s that thought. That’s probably the general reason why.”

As of March 27, the average gas price for Ohio is around $4.03, with the Dayton area average gas price floating around $3.90, according to AAA.

