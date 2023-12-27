AAA says this day will be the busiest for holiday travel on Florida’s highways

Travel data shows drivers may see more traffic on the roads in the days ahead.

AAA says Thursday will likely be one of the most congested days for holiday drivers in Florida.

It says the worst times to hit the road on Thursday will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Watch: ‘Hostage Situation’: Sanford man forced to pay thousands before emergency heart surgery in Mexico

AAA also says traffic will be at its lightest before noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.