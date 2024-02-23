AACS BOE honors students of the month

Feb. 23—ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education honored the district's students of the month at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Each of the students received a plaque and a water bottle. They also received a banner that will be displayed in their respective schools with their name on it.

The students honored were Shelbie Peterson (Lakeside High), Giovanni Arredondo-Leon (Lakeside Junior High), Michael Jones (Erie Intermediate), Ethan Frain (Ontario Primary) and Elijah Turner (Michigan Primary).

The Dragon Empowerment Center was also recognized during the meeting. The DEC was started with a 21st Century grant through cooperation with Community Action.

"701 students received dental services and three students received vision assistance," said Board Vice President Debra Barrickman. "As far as items that were provided to students: 1,435 clothing items, 935 hygiene items, 417 food items, 2,196 school supplies items, 24 costumes and 40 shoes."

The 78 volunteers at the DEC provided 553 volunteer hours, according to Barrickman.

"We're reaching out to try to help our students with barriers that they may be struggling with," Barrickman said.

In other business:

—The board approved John Shouvlin to serve another term as a Harbor-Topky Memorial Library Trustee starting May 1, 2024 through May 1, 2031.