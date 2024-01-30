AACS transportation hub on schedule for June completion

Jan. 30—ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools new transportation facility is progressing toward its projected completion of late June.

Construction on the site began in May 2023.

In September 2022, the Ashtabula County Land Bank approved a $9,000 offer from AACS to buy eight parcels of land from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street for the new facility.

The funding for this project is from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds in the amount of $121,700, which was part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021.

"The project is on track with timeline and budget," said AACS Chief Financial Officer Mark Astorino. "There were some manpower-related delays in December with the erection of the metal walls and roofing, however, the construction manager has reported that those issues have been resolved."

AACS officials met recently with Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere and Public Services Superintendent John Melnik to discuss infrastructure in the area of the facility. The project includes replacing all of the curbs and sidewalks around the perimeter of the property.

Most of the discussion involved paving/patching surrounding roads as well as the replacement of various street and stop signs. Officials would like to clean up the storm basins in the area.

"This facility will be in a better location," said AACS Superintendent Lisa Newsome. "The buses will be housed indoors and [it will be] safer for the drivers."

The structure will be about 39,000 square feet, featuring a bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.

The area it sits on was the previous St. John School, 3320 Station Ave.

cball@starbeacon.com